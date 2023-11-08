Honor X9b could be making its debut in the Indian market soon. The details are yet to be officially announced by the company. The purported Indian variant of the handset has been allegedly spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. Honor introduced the Honor X9b in select Arab countries last month. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC and features a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup. It is backed by a 5,800mAh battery that supports 35W fast charging. The Honor X9b is expected to be launched alongside the company's first TWS earbuds in India.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, an Honor smartphone has appeared on the BIS website. The screenshots of the certification listing shared by the publication does not indicate a model number or exact moniker of the handset, however, the report cites industry sources and states that the listing is that of the Honor X9b.

Further, the publication claims that the India launch of Honor X9b will take place either in December or early January 2024. It could be priced at around Rs. 25,000. Honor will reportedly launch its first TWS earbuds in the country alongside the handset.

The Honor X9b is already available in the UAE in 8GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage options. It runs on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2 and features a 6.78-inch 1.5K(1,200x2,652) AMOLED display. The handset is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and Adreno 710 GPU.

It has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, the Honor X9b features a 16-megapixel front camera. It is equipped with a 5,800mAh battery with support for 35W fast charging.

