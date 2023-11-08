Technology News

Honor X9b Visits BIS Certification Site, Could Soon Launch in India: Report

Honor X9b runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 November 2023 17:20 IST
Honor X9b Visits BIS Certification Site, Could Soon Launch in India: Report

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor X9b is already available in the UAE

Highlights
  • Honor has not yet revealed any details regarding Honor X9b's India launch
  • It features a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup
  • Honor X9b could be priced at around Rs. 25,000
Advertisement

Honor X9b could be making its debut in the Indian market soon. The details are yet to be officially announced by the company. The purported Indian variant of the handset has been allegedly spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. Honor introduced the Honor X9b in select Arab countries last month. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC and features a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup. It is backed by a 5,800mAh battery that supports 35W fast charging. The Honor X9b is expected to be launched alongside the company's first TWS earbuds in India.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, an Honor smartphone has appeared on the BIS website. The screenshots of the certification listing shared by the publication does not indicate a model number or exact moniker of the handset, however, the report cites industry sources and states that the listing is that of the Honor X9b.

Further, the publication claims that the India launch of Honor X9b will take place either in December or early January 2024. It could be priced at around Rs. 25,000. Honor will reportedly launch its first TWS earbuds in the country alongside the handset.

The Honor X9b is already available in the UAE in 8GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage options. It runs on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2 and features a 6.78-inch 1.5K(1,200x2,652) AMOLED display. The handset is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and Adreno 710 GPU.

It has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, the Honor X9b features a 16-megapixel front camera. It is equipped with a 5,800mAh battery with support for 35W fast charging.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor X9b, Honor X9b Price in India, Honor X9b Specifications, Honor, BIS
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Instagram Testing New Feature to Turn Off Read Receipts in Direct Messages
Honor X9b Visits BIS Certification Site, Could Soon Launch in India: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Offers Free 4G SIM Upgrade: Here's How to Get It
  2. OnePlus 12 to Launch With This Periscope Telephoto Camera: See Here
  3. Apple Is Offering AirPods at 50 Percent Off With iPhone 14: Check Deal
  4. iQoo 12 Pro, iQoo 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched: See Price
  5. Vivo X100 Pro Leaked Unboxing Video Suggests Design: See Here
  6. Vivo Y27s With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Details
  7. Best Deals on iQoo Z7 Pro, iPhone 13, More During Amazon Finale Days Sale
  8. 4G Variants of Redmi Note 13 Pro, Poco M6 Pro Spotted on FCC Website: Report
  9. ChatGPT Set to Receive a Powerful Upgrade, but Only for These Users
  10. India Phone Market Saw No Growth in Q3 2023; Realme Overtakes Vivo: IDC
#Latest Stories
  1. SBI MD Encourages MFIs to Enhance Data Privacy, Cyber Security
  2. Meta to Make Disclosure of AI, Digitally-Created Ads Compulsory From 2024
  3. Starlink Set to Gain GMPCS Licence to Offer Satellite Communication Services in India: Report
  4. Google Pixel Watch 3 Might Go Buttonless With Gesture Recognition Sensors, Suggests Patent
  5. Apple Festive Offer Brings 50 Percent Discount on AirPods With iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Purchase
  6. Apple Pauses Development of iOS 18 and macOS 15 to Eliminate Bugs in Early Versions
  7. India Smartphone Sector Stagnant in Q3 2023, Realme Overtakes Vivo in Market Share: IDC
  8. Honor X9b Visits BIS Certification Site, Could Soon Launch in India: Report
  9. Instagram Testing New Feature to Turn Off Read Receipts in Direct Messages
  10. The Legend of Zelda Live-Action Movie Is in Development, Nintendo Confirms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »