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Vivo X Fold 6 India Launch Date Confirmed, Mixed Reality Headset Teased

The Vivo X Fold 6 features an 8.02-inch inner AMOLED display and a 6.51-inch cover screen.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 5 October 2026 11:34 IST
Vivo X Fold 6 India Launch Date Confirmed, Mixed Reality Headset Teased

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X Fold 6 (pictured) initially launched in China in June

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Highlights
  • Vivo X Fold 6 will launch in India on October 6
  • - Vivo has teased a mixed reality headset for the event
  • Vivo has equipped the phone with a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super chip
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Vivo X Fold 6 will make its India debut soon, joining the Vivo V80 and Vivo S2 FE at the company's upcoming launch event. The foldable will arrive in India after its global unveiling and could bring its 8.02-inch foldable display, MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super chipset and 7,000mAh battery to the market. The company has also teased a mixed reality headset for the event, although its availability remains unclear. The company is yet to reveal India-specific pricing and configurations for the X Fold 6.

Vivo X Fold 6 India Launch Date Revealed: What to Expect

According to an X post by Vivo India (@Vivo_India), the company will unveil the Vivo X Fold 6 in India at its October 6 launch event, alongside the Vivo V80 and Vivo S2 FE. Vivo had already announced the October 6 launch date for the other two handsets. The teaser does not name the X Fold 6 explicitly, but the handset shown matches the design of the bookstyle foldable model Vivo launched in China in June.

Voltvivo X Fold 6 Discussion
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The teaser shows the Vivo X Fold 6 in a blue finish. It remains unclear whether Vivo will offer the foldable in additional colours when it reaches the Indian market.

vivo x fold 6 vivo inline Vivo X Fold 6 India Launch

Vivo X Fold 6 India launch teaser

 

The video also appears to tease a mixed reality headset. Vivo has not said much about the device yet, including whether it will go on sale in India or just be showcased at the event. There is also no word on its name, price or specifications.

Vivo X Fold 6 Price, Features

In China, Vivo X Fold 6 starts in China at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 1,14,200) for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the top-end 16GB + 1TB configuration costs CNY 10,999 (roughly Rs. 1,58,300).

The Vivo X Fold 6 features an 8.02-inch inner AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6.51-inch cover screen. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super chipset and ships with Android 16-based OriginOS 6 Fold. For cameras, it has a Zeiss-tuned triple rear setup led by a 200-megapixel main sensor with OIS, alongside 50-megapixel ultrawide and periscope telephoto cameras.

The foldable packs a 7,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 40W wireless charging. It also has IP58 and IP59 ratings for dust and water resistance. The Vivo X Fold 6 measures 4.40mm in thickness when unfolded and weighs around 228g.

FAQvivo X Fold 6 FAQs
What are the main features of the Vivo X Fold 6?
The Vivo X Fold 6 is available with up to 16GB of RAM paired with 512GB of internal storage. It features a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 200-megapixel main camera + 50-megapixel wide-angle + 50-megapixel periscope, and 20-megapixels (one inside and one outside screen)front selfie camera. The phone supports fast charging with 80W wired charging and 40W wireless charging, backed by a 7000mAh battery. It is powered by the Dimensity 9500 Super Edition processor and comes with a Main screen 8.02 inches, secondary screen 6.51 inches AMOLED Display that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo X Fold 6 is available in 3 colour options.
What is the camera on the Vivo X Fold 6?
The Vivo X Fold 6 has a triple rear camera setup comprising of 200-megapixel main camera + 50-megapixel wide-angle + 50-megapixel periscope, and 20-megapixels (one inside and one outside screen) front selfie camera
Does the Vivo X Fold 6 support fast charging?
Yes, the Vivo X Fold 6 supports fast charging with 80W wired charging and 40W wireless MagCharge, backed by a 7000mAh battery.
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Vivo X Fold 6

Vivo X Fold 6

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.51-inch
Cover Display 8.02-inch
Cover Resolution 2504x2312 pixels
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1120x2528 pixels
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Further reading: Vivo X Fold 6, Vivo X Fold 6 India Launch, Vivo X Fold 6 Features, Vivo, Vivo mixed reality headset, Vivo V80, Vivo S2 FE
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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