Vivo X Fold 6 India Launch Date Confirmed, Mixed Reality Headset Teased

Vivo X Fold 6 will make its India debut soon, joining the Vivo V80 and Vivo S2 FE at the company's upcoming launch event. The foldable will arrive in India after its global unveiling and could bring its 8.02-inch foldable display, MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super chipset and 7,000mAh battery to the market. The company has also teased a mixed reality headset for the event, although its availability remains unclear. The company is yet to reveal India-specific pricing and configurations for the X Fold 6.

According to an X post by Vivo India (@Vivo_India), the company will unveil the Vivo X Fold 6 in India at its October 6 launch event, alongside the Vivo V80 and Vivo S2 FE. Vivo had already announced the October 6 launch date for the other two handsets. The teaser does not name the X Fold 6 explicitly, but the handset shown matches the design of the bookstyle foldable model Vivo launched in China in June.

The teaser shows the Vivo X Fold 6 in a blue finish. It remains unclear whether Vivo will offer the foldable in additional colours when it reaches the Indian market.

Vivo X Fold 6 India launch teaser

The video also appears to tease a mixed reality headset. Vivo has not said much about the device yet, including whether it will go on sale in India or just be showcased at the event. There is also no word on its name, price or specifications.

Vivo X Fold 6 Price, Features

In China, Vivo X Fold 6 starts in China at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 1,14,200) for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the top-end 16GB + 1TB configuration costs CNY 10,999 (roughly Rs. 1,58,300).

The Vivo X Fold 6 features an 8.02-inch inner AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6.51-inch cover screen. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super chipset and ships with Android 16-based OriginOS 6 Fold. For cameras, it has a Zeiss-tuned triple rear setup led by a 200-megapixel main sensor with OIS, alongside 50-megapixel ultrawide and periscope telephoto cameras.

The foldable packs a 7,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 40W wireless charging. It also has IP58 and IP59 ratings for dust and water resistance. The Vivo X Fold 6 measures 4.40mm in thickness when unfolded and weighs around 228g.