Vivo is said to be expanding its T-series of smartphones with the impending Vivo T2 5G series. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is expected to launch the series in India soon. The lineup will reportedly include the Vivo T2 5G and the Vivo T2x 5G. These purported handsets will presumably include several improvements over its predecessor, the Vivo T1 5G, which was released in 2022. The handset's specifications and alleged launch timeline have leaked online previously. However, a new report now suggests some more key specifications of the upcoming smartphones.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the Vivo T2 series, including the Vivo T2 5G and the Vivo T2x 5G, will be available for purchase exclusively through Flipkart. The base Vivo T2 is expected to come with an AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1300 nits. This model is also said to offer a 64-megapixel primary lens with optical image stabilization (OIS) support. The report added that the Vivo T2x will be the lowest priced smartphone by Vivo to launch in India.

The Vivo T2 5G will reportedly be available in two storage variants - 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage, and 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. The Vivo T2x 5G, on the other hand, will reportedly launch in three storage options - 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB.

Another recent report had suggested that the Vivo T2 series will launch in India in April and will be priced at under Rs. 20,000. The Vivo T2 5G is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC., whereas the Vivo T2x 5G is said to use a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. Both handsets are expected to run Android 13 and offer full-HD+ displays.

The Vivo T1 5G, powered by Snapdragon 695 SoC, launched in India in February 2022 with three storage options. The 4GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs.15,990, the 6GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs. 16,990, and the 8GB + 128GB variant costs Rs. 19,990. The handset, packing a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, is offered in Rainbow Fantasy and Starlight Black colour options and runs Android 12-based FunTouch OS 12.

