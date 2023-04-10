Technology News

Vivo T2 5G Confirmed to Launch With 64-Megapixel Main Camera

Vivo T2 5G is confirmed to launch on April 11

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 April 2023
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T2 5G will succeed the Vivo T1 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Vivo T2 5G will feature a 2-megapixel Bokeh camera
  • The smartphone will come with a full-HD+ AMOLED display
  • Vivo T2 5G will offer 360Hz touch sampling rate

Vivo is all set to expand its T-series of smartphones with the upcoming Vivo T2 5G lineup. The phone is scheduled to launch in India on April 11. The landing page for the phone has already been made live on Flipkart revealing some of its key details like display and camera specifications. The upcoming phone will succeed the Vivo T1 5G, which was launched in 2022. The Vivo T2 5G will sport a full-HD+ AMOLED display and 360Hz touch sampling rate.

According to the details shared on Flipkart's landing page, the Vivo T2 5G will make its debut in India on April 11. The soon-to-be-launched Vivo T2 5G's camera specifications along with other details have been teased via the landing page. The phone will come with a 64-megapixel main camera with OIS support. There will also be a 2-megapixel Bokeh camera.

Additionally, the Flipkart landing page also revealed the phone will sport a full-HD+ AMOLED display along with 1300 nits peak brightness, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 6000000:1 contrast ratio. The Vivo T2 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC.

The phone was recently spotted on the Geekbench website with model number V2240. The listing suggested that the phone scored 678 points in single-core and 1,933 points in multi-core tests. Furthermore, it is shown with 5.33GB of RAM, which could translate to 6GB on paper. Vivo T2 5G is expected to run Android 13 with a custom UI on top.

Vivo T2 5G will succeed the Vivo T1 5G, which was launched in India last year in February. The phone is equipped with a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The Vivo T1 5G sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display and offers up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. It gets a 50-megapixel main rear camera as well. 

 

 

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo T1

Vivo T1

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 120Hz refresh rate display
  • Very good battery life
  • Capable SoC
  • Android 12 out of the box
  • Bad
  • Weak low-light camera performance
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Vivo T1 review
Display 6.58-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
