Vivo is all set to expand its T-series of smartphones with the upcoming Vivo T2 5G lineup. The phone is scheduled to launch in India on April 11. The landing page for the phone has already been made live on Flipkart revealing some of its key details like display and camera specifications. The upcoming phone will succeed the Vivo T1 5G, which was launched in 2022. The Vivo T2 5G will sport a full-HD+ AMOLED display and 360Hz touch sampling rate.

According to the details shared on Flipkart's landing page, the Vivo T2 5G will make its debut in India on April 11. The soon-to-be-launched Vivo T2 5G's camera specifications along with other details have been teased via the landing page. The phone will come with a 64-megapixel main camera with OIS support. There will also be a 2-megapixel Bokeh camera.

Additionally, the Flipkart landing page also revealed the phone will sport a full-HD+ AMOLED display along with 1300 nits peak brightness, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 6000000:1 contrast ratio. The Vivo T2 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC.

The phone was recently spotted on the Geekbench website with model number V2240. The listing suggested that the phone scored 678 points in single-core and 1,933 points in multi-core tests. Furthermore, it is shown with 5.33GB of RAM, which could translate to 6GB on paper. Vivo T2 5G is expected to run Android 13 with a custom UI on top.

Vivo T2 5G will succeed the Vivo T1 5G, which was launched in India last year in February. The phone is equipped with a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The Vivo T1 5G sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display and offers up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. It gets a 50-megapixel main rear camera as well.

