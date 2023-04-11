Vivo T2 5G, Vivo T2x 5G With Dual Rear Cameras, Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo T2 5G and Vivo T2X 5G have been launched in India. The Vivo T2 5G is equipped with the Snapdragon 695 SoC, whereas the Vivo T2x 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC. Vivo has announced that the Vivo T2 5G will be available for purchase at a starting price of Rs. 18,999, whereas the Vivo T2x 5G gets a starting price tag of Rs. 12,999. The Vivo T2 will go sale on April 18 on Flipkart, Vivo online store, and other retail stores. Meanwhile, the Vivo T2x sale will begin on April 21.

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.