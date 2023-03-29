Vivo's X Flip has been in the rumour mill for a while. The smartphone brand has yet to confirm a launch date, but we have seen a number of leaks over the past few weeks, which indicate that the smartphone exists. The Vivo X Flip, as it's currently called, when launched will be the company's first vertical folding smartphone, after the recently launched X Fold Plus, which was the successor the original Vivo X Fold, its first foldable device. After recently appearing on benchmarking site Geekbench, the handset has now reportedly made it to the Google Play Store's list of devices, hinting at its official name and model number.

The listing, which was first spotted by MySmartPrice, suggests the official moniker of the handset, which appears to be “Vivo X Flip”. The name is similar to what most buyers would expect and associate with a vertical folding device, and is the same moniker we have been using for Vivo's first clamshell foldable since the initial leaks. Also listed is the model number, which the Google's Play Store devices' list refers to as the V2256A. This model number also appeared in a recent listing on China's 3C certification website, which was revealed in a recent leak.

Prior to this, the Vivo X Flip had appeared in a leak related to benchmarking website Geekbench, which apart from its score also suggested the presence of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

While the Vivo X Flip has appeared in several leaks so far, the design of the phone is still a mystery as we have only seen a leaked schematic, which hinted at the resolution of each of its displays along with an artist's render, based on the same. The leaked image suggested that the Vivo X Flip may have a larger outer display, keeping up with newer foldable trends, and a large inner foldable panel. The inner display is said to be 1,080 pixels wide (when held vertically), while the outer panel could be 682 pixels across.

A more recent leak suggested the dimensions of the Vivo X Flip's display. Tipster Digital Chat Station claimed that the Vivo X Flip will feature a 6.8-inch OLED display with a full-HD+ resolution and also offer 120Hz screen refresh rate. Strangely the tipster did not provide the outer display's dimensions when hinting at display related information. The same leak also explained that the device could feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX866 primary camera and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 ultra-wide camera.

The Vivo X Flip is expected to be available in a 12GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It is expected to feature a 4,400mAh battery and come with a 44W charger, which would be similar to Oppo's recently launched Find N2 Flip smartphone in India.

