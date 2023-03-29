Vivo is reportedly planning to expand its T series of smartphones with the upcoming Vivo T2 5G series. The phones could soon be launched by the Chinese smartphone maker in India. The upcoming phone will reportedly feature a number of upgrades over its predecessor Vivo T1 5G, which was launched in 2022. The purported launch timeline as well as the specifications of the handset have leaked online. As per a report, the Vivo T2 5G will use a Snapdragon SoC. It is also tipped to sport a full-HD+ display and run on Android 13.

According to a report by Pricebaba, the Vivo T2 series is likely to make its debut in India in mid-April. The purported Vivo T2 series is expected to comprise two models - Vivo T2 5G and Vivo T2x 5G. The report also suggests that the upcoming Vivo T2 series phones will likely use both MediaTek Dimensity and Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets. The phones could be priced under Rs. 20,000, with one of them being the cheapest 5G phone by Vivo in the country, as per the report.

Additionally, both handsets were also reportedly spotted on the Google Play Console database suggesting some of their key details. The Vivo T2 5G is said to be listed with the model number Vivo V2222, a waterdrop notch display with a full-HD+ resolution, a Snapdragon 695 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The report suggests that the phone will run on Android 13.

On the other hand, the Vivo T2x 5G is reportedly listed with the model number V2225 on the Google Play Console. It is also seen with a waterdrop notch display with a full-HD+ resolution. The report further suggests that the handset will be equipped with a Dimensity 700 chipset, 8 GB of RAM, and run Android 13.

Vivo T1 5G was launched in India last year in February. This 5G smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The Vivo T1 5G comes with a 6.58-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. It packs a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

