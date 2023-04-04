Technology News

Vivo T2 5G Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased via Flipkart Microsite

Vivo T2 5G series is expected to comprise the Vivo T2 5G and Vivo T2x 5G.

Updated: 4 April 2023 12:35 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

Vivo T2 5G will succeed Vivo T1 5G in India

Highlights
  • Vivo T2 5G is teased to sport a dual rear camera setup
  • Vivo T2 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon SoC
  • The phone will have a centre aligned waterdrop notch display

Vivo T2 5G series is set to launch in India soon as the company prepares to expand its T-series of smartphones in the country. The phone is confirmed to make its debut in India, and details have begun to appear via a Flipkart microsite. Vivo has also given users a sneak peek into the design of the upcoming Vivo T2 5G handset. The Vivo T2 5G is teased to be powered by a Snapdragon SoC. Its display will feature a centre-aligned waterdrop notch and the phone will be equipped with a dual rear camera setup.

The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed the upcoming launch of the Vivo T2 5G series in India via a microsite on Flipkart. The company has also teased the design of the upcoming Vivo T2 5G. The soon-to-be-launched smartphone is teased to feature an unspecified Snapdragon chipset from Qualcomm with 5G support. The name of the chipset will be revealed on April 9, according to Vivo. The microsite has also confirmed a dual rear camera setup accompanied by an LED flash housed in two circular modules on the phone's back panel. The camera specifications will be revealed on April 7.

Additionally, the handset is also teased to feature a display with a centre-aligned waterdrop notch. It will sport power and volume buttons on the right spine of the phone. The Vivo T2 5G series' display specifications are scheduled to be revealed on April 5.

The upcoming phone was recently spotted on the Google Play Console database with the model number Vivo V2222, suggesting a waterdrop notch display with a full-HD+ resolution, a Snapdragon 695 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It is speculated to run on Android 13. The phone is said to be available in two storage variants - 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage, and 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage

The phone is set to succeed the Vivo T1 5G that was launched last year. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC and features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate.

 

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
