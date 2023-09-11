Vivo T2 5G and Vivo T2x 5G smartphones were launched in April in India. Now, the Chinese smartphone brand is reportedly looking to expand the Vivo T2 series by adding a third member that will be allegedly marketed as the Vivo T2 Pro. Vivo is yet to confirm the launch date of the handset, but a new report suggests that the Vivo T2 Pro will debut in the country later this month. It is expected to come with a 3D curved display and a 120Hz refresh rate.

As per a report by MySmartPrice, the Vivo T2 Pro will make its India debut sometime this month. The upcoming Vivo T2-series smartphone is said to feature a 3D curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1200Hz touch sampling rate. It will reportedly pack a 64-megapixel primary rear shooter with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera is said to be capable of recording 4K videos. The Vivo T2 Pro will reportedly have a slim build with 7.4mm thickness.

A recent leak indicated the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC on the Vivo T2 Pro. It is expected to come in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage options with fast charging support. The purported handset is tipped to be priced around Rs. 23,999 and is said to go on sale via Flipkart.

The Vivo T2 Pro is expected to come as a step up from the existing Vivo T2 5G and Vivo T2x 5G. Both models were launched in April. The price of Vivo T2 5G in India starts at Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the Vivo T2x 5G costs Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

They run on Android 13-based FunTouch OS 13 and come in multiple colour options with dual rear cameras. The Vivo T2 5G runs on a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, while the Vivo T2x 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 under the hood. Both models pack up to 12GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.