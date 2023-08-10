Vivo V29e has been teased to launch in India soon. The Chinese smartphone brand has created a dedicated microsite on its India website to tease the arrival of the new Vivo V series smartphone. In the teaser, the company promotes the slim design of the handset and it is seen featuring a curved display. Separately, Vivo V29e price in India and key specifications of the handset have also leaked online. It is said to carry a 64-megapixel primary rear camera. The Vivo V29e could run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 400-series chipset.

Vivo is teasing the arrival of the new Vivo V29e in India through a dedicated microsite on its website. The company highlights that the upcoming handset would be a design masterpiece with a colourful and slim build. The microsite includes an image of the Vivo V29e that shows the handset from its back — revealing a multi-rear camera setup with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). It is shown featuring a curved display. However, the exact launch date of the smartphone is still under wraps.

The design of the rear cameras on the Vivo V29e is quite similar to what we have seen on the Vivo V29 Lite 5G that was launched in the Czech Republic in June.

Separately, a report by 91Mobiles has suggested the India pricing and specifications of the Vivo V29e. As per the report, the handset could cost around Rs. 30,000. It is said to come in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage options.

The Vivo V29e is said to carry a dual rear camera unit, led by a 64-megapixel primary camera with OIS. Selfies and video chats could be managed by a 50-megapixel front camera with autofocus. The rear camera is tipped to support a ‘Wedding Portrait' feature.

As per a past leak, Vivo V29e will run on Android 13-based FunTouchOS 13 and have a 3D curved display with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate. The handset could be powered by either a Snapdragon 480 5G SoC or the Snapdragon 480+ 5G SoC. It is tipped to house a 4,600mAh battery with support for 80W charging.

