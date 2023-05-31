Vivo S17 series was launched in China on Wednesday. The lineup includes the base Vivo S17, Vivo S17t, and Vivo S17 Pro. These models join the Vivo S17e, which was released earlier this year in March. The newly launched handsets sport 6.78-inch full-HD AMOLED displays and pack 4,600mAh batteries with 80W wired flash charging support. Each model is offered in three colour variants and three storage configurations. The standout feature of the series is the 50-megapixel front camera sensors that each phone comes equipped with.

Vivo S17, VIvo S17t, Vivo S17 Pro price, availability

The base Vivo S17 and the Vivo S17t models are available in three storage variants. The 8GB + 256GB variants of the two phones are priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,100), the mid-range 12GB + 256GB options are marked at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,600), and the high-end 12GB + 512GB storage models are priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,900). Both these handsets are offered in Black, Mountain Sea Green, and Sea of Flowers colourways. They are available for purchase on the Vivo China website.

Meanwhile, the Vivo S17 Pro is available in Black, Ice White Jade, and Mountain Sea Green colour option. Its 8GB + 256GB variant is marked at CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 36,100), while the 12GB + 256GB and the 12GB + 512GB variants are priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,400) and CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 40,700), respectively. This is also on sale on the company's China website.

Vivo S17, VIvo S17t, Vivo S17 Pro specifications, features

The Vivo S17, VIvo S17t, and Vivo S17 Pro models feature 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2800 x 1260 pixels) AMOLED displays with a refresh rate of 120Hz and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The dual nano SIM supported smartphones boot Android 13 with OriginOS 3 on top out-of-the-box.

The base Vivo S17 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, while the Vivo S17t is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset. Meanwhile, the Vivo S17 Pro comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. The chipsets are paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to UFS 3.1 512GB of inbuilt storage.

For optics, the 50-megapixel front cameras of the Vivo S17 series phones are housed in a centre-aligned punch-hole slot at the top of the display. The Vivo S17 and Vivo S17t variants feature a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens.

On the other hand, the triple rear camera unit of the Vivo S17 Pro includes an OIS-supported 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto portrait lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens. The rear camera units on all the handsets are accompanied by a ring light alongside an LED flash panel.

All three phones pack 4,600mAh batteries and come with 80W wired flash charging support. The smartphones come with USB Type-C charging port and audio jack. For security, the handsets are equipped with side-mounted fingerprint sensors and AI face unlock features. The phones also support WiFi 6, GPS, NFC, and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity.

Weighing 186 grams, the Vivo S17 and the Vivo S17t measure 164.18mm x 74.37mm x 7.46mm in size, whereas the Vivo S17 Pro weighs 188 grams and measures 164.18mm x 74.37mm x 7.46mm.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.