Vivo X90 Pro and Vivo X90 smartphones launched in India on Wednesday, April 26. The new X series handsets run on Android 13-based FunTouch OS and are powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9200 SoC. The camera-focused Vivo X90 series flaunts Zeiss-branded triple rear camera units and come with Vivo's V2 chip for image processing. The Vivo X90 Pro flaunts a 1-inch Sony sensor. Both models sport 6.78-inch curved 3D AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rates and pack up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The Vivo X90 Pro and Vivo X90 support 120W fast charging. They were initially launched in China and Malaysia. The new Vivo smartphones will go on sale in the country starting next week.

Vivo X90 Pro, Vivo X90 price in India, availability

The Vivo X90 Pro is priced at Rs. 84,999 for the sole 12GB RAM +256GB storage model. It will be available for purchase in a single Legendary Black shade

Price of Vivo X90 in India starts at Rs. 59,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and the 12GB RAM +256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 63,999. It is offered in Asteroid Black and Breeze Blue colour options.

Both new Vivo handsets are currently up for pre-booking and will go on sale starting May 5. They will be available via Flipkart, the Vivo India online store, and major retail stores across the country. Customers pre-booking new smartphones using SBI, ICICI, HDFC and IDFC bank cards can avail up to 10 percent cashback.

To recall, the Vivo X80 Pro and Vivo X80 were launched in India in May last year with an initial price tag of Rs. 79,999 and Rs. 54,999 respectively.

Vivo X90 Pro specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Vivo X90 Pro runs on Android 13-based FunTouch OS and features a 6.78-inch (1,260x 2,800 pixels) AMOLED 3D curved display with 120Hz refresh rate. The display is rated to offer 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut. It also comes with a 3 Level Eye Protection that is claimed to monitor the proportion of blue light on screen and reduce it. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, coupled with Vivo's V2 chip, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and G715 GPU.

Triple rear cameras, co-engineered by Zeiss, are the main USP of the Vivo X90 Pro. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX 989 1-inch sensor with an f/1.75 lens and OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) support, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX758 sensor with f/1.6 lens, and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX 663 sensor with an f/2.0 lens. On the front, it sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

There is up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage on the Vivo X90 Pro, not expandable via a microSD card. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, ambient colour temperature sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and infrared remote control. Further, there is a fingerprint sensor for authentication. It has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Vivo X90 Pro is backed by a 4,870mAh battery with 120W fast charging support and 50W wireless charging support. The fast-charging technology is said to charge the battery from zero to 50 percent in just eight minutes. The handset measures 164.07x 74.53x9.34mm and weighs 214.85 grams.

Vivo X90 specifications

The Vivo X90 features the same SIM, software, and display specifications as the Vivo X90 Pro. It is confirmed to receive three years of Android and security updates. It also has a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200 under the hood, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and G715 GPU. It also includes the Vivo V2 chip to handle image processing.

Vivo's X90 also gets a Zeiss branded triple rear camera setup, but it now features a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX866 sensor with an f/1.75 lens and OIS. The camera setup also gets a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 portrait camera with an f/2.0 lens, and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.0 lens. For selfies, the handset has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter as well.

There is up to 256GB of UFS4.0 inbuilt storage on the Vivo X90. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, ambient colour temperature sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, infrared blaster, and ultrasonic distance sensor. It has an IP64-rating for protection from dust and water.

The Vivo X90 houses a 4,810mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging support. The battery is said to deliver up to 22.2 days of standby time with a single charge. The Vivo X90 measures 164.10x74.44x8.48/8.88mm and weighs 201/196 grams.

