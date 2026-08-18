Vivo V80 Lite 5G was recently spotted on the list of supported devices on the Google Play Console database. The early listing suggested that the smartphone maker could be gearing up to launch the successor of the Vivo V70 Lite 5G, which was unveiled in select global markets in June. Now, a leaked marketing poster of the Vivo V80 Lite 5G has surfaced online, hinting that the tech firm will launch the handset in India soon. The leaked image also reveals the design and colour options of the upcoming Vivo V series smartphone, while its specifications and features remain under wraps.

Vivo V80 Lite 5G Specifications, Features (Expected)

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) has shared a purported marketing poster of an unreleased Vivo phone. The image shows the Vivo V80 Lite 5G, hinting that the smartphone could be launched in India soon, while also revealing the phone's design. It is shown to feature a curved display, with a relatively thin metal frame.

The handset might also sport a hole-punch display cutout, which could house a camera for selfies and video calls. The rumoured Vivo V80 Lite 5G appears in blue and white colour options. Separately, a smartphone retailer, New Gothi Mobile (@new_gothi_mobile), based in Shajpur, Madhya Pradesh, has shared the same marketing poster on Instagram, further fueling the rumours regarding an imminent launch of the handset in India. However, the company has yet to confirm its debut in the country.

While the image of the Vivo V80 Lite 5G does not reveal any specifications, the leaker claims that the phone could be a rebranded version of the Vivo S2, which was launched in India on August 6 at a starting price of Rs. 39,999 for the base variant featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The handset is equipped with a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,260 x 2,800 pixels) AMOLED display, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 449 ppi pixel density.

An octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset powers the Vivo S2, along with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The phone carries a dual rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. The Vivo S2 is backed by a 7,050mAh battery and offers support for 44W wired fast charging.