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  • Vivo V80 Lite 5G Tipped to Launch in India Soon; Design, Colourways Spotted in Leaked Marketing Poster

Vivo V80 Lite 5G Tipped to Launch in India Soon; Design, Colourways Spotted in Leaked Marketing Poster

Vivo V80 Lite 5G is said to be a rebadged version of the recently launched Vivo S2.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 18 August 2026 10:30 IST
Vivo V80 Lite 5G Tipped to Launch in India Soon; Design, Colourways Spotted in Leaked Marketing Poster

Vivo S2 features a dual rear camera unit

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Highlights
  • Vivo V80 Lite 5G might get a dual rear camera unit
  • Vivo V80 Lite 5G could feature a MediaTek chipset
  • Vivo has yet to confirm the launch of the phone
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Vivo V80 Lite 5G was recently spotted on the list of supported devices on the Google Play Console database. The early listing suggested that the smartphone maker could be gearing up to launch the successor of the Vivo V70 Lite 5G, which was unveiled in select global markets in June. Now, a leaked marketing poster of the Vivo V80 Lite 5G has surfaced online, hinting that the tech firm will launch the handset in India soon. The leaked image also reveals the design and colour options of the upcoming Vivo V series smartphone, while its specifications and features remain under wraps.

Vivo V80 Lite 5G Specifications, Features (Expected)

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) has shared a purported marketing poster of an unreleased Vivo phone. The image shows the Vivo V80 Lite 5G, hinting that the smartphone could be launched in India soon, while also revealing the phone's design. It is shown to feature a curved display, with a relatively thin metal frame.

The handset might also sport a hole-punch display cutout, which could house a camera for selfies and video calls. The rumoured Vivo V80 Lite 5G appears in blue and white colour options. Separately, a smartphone retailer, New Gothi Mobile (@new_gothi_mobile), based in Shajpur, Madhya Pradesh, has shared the same marketing poster on Instagram, further fueling the rumours regarding an imminent launch of the handset in India. However, the company has yet to confirm its debut in the country.

While the image of the Vivo V80 Lite 5G does not reveal any specifications, the leaker claims that the phone could be a rebranded version of the Vivo S2, which was launched in India on August 6 at a starting price of Rs. 39,999 for the base variant featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The handset is equipped with a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,260 x 2,800 pixels) AMOLED display, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 449 ppi pixel density.

An octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset powers the Vivo S2, along with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The phone carries a dual rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. The Vivo S2 is backed by a 7,050mAh battery and offers support for 44W wired fast charging.

Vivo S2

Vivo S2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great standby battery life
  • Impressive viewing angles
  • Decent night-time photography
  • Lag-free UI
  • Marble-like finish on the rear panel looks good
  • Bad
  • Tends to capture softer images in daylight
  • Lack of a telephoto camera
  • Sub-par fingerprint scanner response
Read detailed Vivo S2 review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7050mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
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Further reading: Vivo V80 Lite 5G, Vivo, Vivo V80 Lite 5G India Launch, Vivo V80 Lite 5G Specifications, Vivo S2
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Vivo V80 Lite 5G Tipped to Launch in India Soon; Design, Colourways Spotted in Leaked Marketing Poster
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