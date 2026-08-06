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Vivo V80 Lite 5G Spotted on Google Play Supported Devices Listing; Launch Seems Imminent

Vivo V80 Lite 5G is expected to succeed the Vivo V70 Lite 5G.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 6 August 2026 10:49 IST
Vivo V80 Lite 5G Spotted on Google Play Supported Devices Listing; Launch Seems Imminent

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V70 Lite 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo processor

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Highlights
  • Vivo V80 Lite 5G surfaced on the Google Play Supported Devices List
  • The listing reveals the model numbers of the phone
  • Vivo V80 Lite 5G could run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo processor
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Vivo V80 Lite 5G may not be far from launch. Ahead of any official confirmation from the company, this upcoming Vivo V series smartphone has now appeared on the Google Play Supported Devices list, revealing its model numbers. The Vivo V80 Lite 5G is likely to succeed the V70 Lite 5G, which was launched earlier this year with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo processor and a 6.77-inch AMOLED screen. The Vivo V80 Lite 5G is likely to arrive as a rebadged version of the Vivo S2.

Vivo V80 Lite 5G Passes by Google Play Supported Devices List 

The Vivo V80 Lite 5G surfaced on the Google Play Supported Devices List with the model numbers V2576, V2643, and V2644. The listing doesn't reveal any specifications for the phone other than the model number and moniker.

The same V2576 model number is also associated with the Vivo S2, indicating that the Vivo S2 could debut as the Vivo V80 Lite 5G in select international markets. If that turns out to be true, we can expect the Vivo V80 Lite 5G to come with a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate and a MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo processor.

The Vivo S2 is set to go official in India later today (August 6) and is confirmed to be available in Regal Bronze, Sapphire Blue and Silk White colour options. It will offer a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 primary camera and a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

As mentioned, the Vivo V80 Lite 5G is expected to succeed the Vivo V70 Lite 5G, which was released in June with a price tag of AED 1,099 (roughly Rs. 28,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB onboard storage variant. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo processor and has a 6.77-inch AMOLED screen. This model has a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony primary camera and a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging.

Vivo V70 Lite 5G

Vivo V70 Lite 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.77-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
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Further reading: Vivo V80 Lite 5G, Vivo V80 Lite 5G Specifications, Vivo, Vivo V70 Lite 5G, Vivo S2
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Vivo V80 Lite 5G Spotted on Google Play Supported Devices Listing; Launch Seems Imminent
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