Vivo V80 Lite 5G may not be far from launch. Ahead of any official confirmation from the company, this upcoming Vivo V series smartphone has now appeared on the Google Play Supported Devices list, revealing its model numbers. The Vivo V80 Lite 5G is likely to succeed the V70 Lite 5G, which was launched earlier this year with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo processor and a 6.77-inch AMOLED screen. The Vivo V80 Lite 5G is likely to arrive as a rebadged version of the Vivo S2.

Vivo V80 Lite 5G Passes by Google Play Supported Devices List

The Vivo V80 Lite 5G surfaced on the Google Play Supported Devices List with the model numbers V2576, V2643, and V2644. The listing doesn't reveal any specifications for the phone other than the model number and moniker.

The same V2576 model number is also associated with the Vivo S2, indicating that the Vivo S2 could debut as the Vivo V80 Lite 5G in select international markets. If that turns out to be true, we can expect the Vivo V80 Lite 5G to come with a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate and a MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo processor.

The Vivo S2 is set to go official in India later today (August 6) and is confirmed to be available in Regal Bronze, Sapphire Blue and Silk White colour options. It will offer a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 primary camera and a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

As mentioned, the Vivo V80 Lite 5G is expected to succeed the Vivo V70 Lite 5G, which was released in June with a price tag of AED 1,099 (roughly Rs. 28,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB onboard storage variant. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo processor and has a 6.77-inch AMOLED screen. This model has a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony primary camera and a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging.