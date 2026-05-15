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Lenovo Legion Y7000X (2026) Specifications Teased Ahead of Launch; Confirmed to Feature 15.3-Inch Display

Lenovo Legion Y7000X 2026 will be offered in Carbon Black and Ice Blue colourways.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 May 2026 10:38 IST
Lenovo Legion Y7000X (2026) Specifications Teased Ahead of Launch; Confirmed to Feature 15.3-Inch Display

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Legion Y7000X 2026 is currently available for pre-order in China

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Highlights
  • Lenovo Legion Y7000X 2026 is currently available for pre-order in China
  • Lenovo Legion Y7000X 2026 will have a Backlit keyboard
  • It will be launched alongside the Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026)
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Lenovo Legion Y7000X 2026 is all set to go official next week alongside a slew of products. As we wait for the official reveal, Lenovo has teased some key specifications of the laptop. The brand has also started accepting pre-orders for the new model in China. The Lenovo Legion Y7000X 2026 features a 15.3-inch OLED display and is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 series processor paired with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The upcoming device has an 80Wh battery, and it will be available in two colour options. 

Lenovo Legion Y7000X 2026 Specifications

The upcoming Lenovo Legion Y7000X 2026 is currently available for pre-order in China. The listing confirms that the laptop will be offered in Carbon Black and Ice Blue colour options. It will come with a 15.3-inch OLED display with a 1,600×2,560 pixels resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate.

The display of the Lenovo Legion Y7000X 2026 has a 16:10 aspect ratio and is claimed to deliver a response time of just 0.3ms. The panel has VESA DisplayHDR True Black 1000 certification and is advertised to deliver up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness. It is also teased as delivering 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Under the hood, the base variant of Lenovo Legion Y7000X 2026 has an Intel Core Ultra 7 251HX processor clocked at 5.1GHz. For graphics, it has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 laptop GPU. The top-end version features an Intel Core Ultra 7 245HX processor.

The Lenovo Legion Y7000X 2026 is confirmed to pack 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD storage. Lenovo says the laptop is designed to handle up to 170W power, with 115W dedicated to the GPU alone. For thermal management, the laptop has a second-generation Qiankun thermal system.

The Lenovo Legion Y7000X 2026 will have a Backlit keyboard. It will ship with Windows 11 Home Chinese Edition and an 80Wh battery. Finally, the listing shows that the laptop will weigh around 1.95kg and is 19mm thick.

The launch of the Lenovo Legion Y7000X 2026 is scheduled for May 19 in China. It will be launched alongside the Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026) and Motorola Razr Fold.

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Further reading: Lenovo Legion Y7000X 2026, Lenovo Legion Y7000X, Lenovo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Lenovo Legion Y7000X (2026) Specifications Teased Ahead of Launch; Confirmed to Feature 15.3-Inch Display
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