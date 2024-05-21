Vivo X Fold 3 Pro India launch date appears to have been accidentally revealed through the company's website. Footnotes on the promo page of the phone show that it will be available for purchase starting the first week of June. The flagship offering will be the first Vivo foldable smartphone to launch outside the brand's home country China. It was announced in China in March and its biggest highlights are Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Zeiss branded cameras, and a 5,700mAh battery.

Vivo has set up a dedicated microsite on its India website to tease the arrival of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro. The disclaimer section of this official listing reveals that it will launch on June 6. This corroborates previous leaks. The brand, however, has yet to announce the launch date.

The microsite confirms the Celestial Black colourway for the Indian variant of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro. The carbon fibre hinge of the device is rated to last 5,00,000 folds. The handset will offer Google-powered Gemini AI along with features like AI note assist, AI transcript assist, and AI screen translation. It is confirmed to have 11.2mm thickness while folded and 236 grams weight. It will go on sale via Flipkart.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is the first foldable smartphone to come to global markets outside China. The X series foldable smartphones of Vivo have remained exclusive to its home country ever since its launch.

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro debuted in China in March with a price tag of CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,16,000) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage version. It runs on Android 14 with OriginOS 4 on top in China. It has an 8.03-inch primary 2K (2,200x2,480 pixels) AMOLED display and a 6.53-inch (1,172x2,748 pixels) AMOLED cover display. The phone runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS4.0 storage. It features a Vivo V3 imaging chip and a Carbon fibre hinge.

For optics, there's a triple rear camera setup on the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro led by a 50-megapixel main camera. Additionally, Vivo has provided 32-megapixel selfie shooters on the outer and inner screens for selfies. The phone is backed by a 5,700mAh lithium battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.