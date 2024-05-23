Vivo S18 series arrived in China last year, with the standard and Pro models boasting AMOLED screens and 50-megapixel main cameras. The Chinese smartphone brand has now confirmed that the Vivo S19 series will launch this month. They will be launched alongside the Vivo Watch GT. Vivo is teasing the design of upcoming handsets through its social media handles. It has also shared the camera samples revealing its capabilities.

The Vivo S19 series and the Vivo Watch GT launch date in China were revealed on Vivo's Weibo page. It will take place at 7:00pm CST Asia (4:30pm IST) on May 30. The company also posted teaser images on its official China website that show the phone's Aura light rear camera setup with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). The Vivo S19 and Vivo S19 Pro are confirmed to be available in three colour options Misty Green, Peach Blossom Fan, and Qianshan Green (translated from Chinese). Meanwhile, the Vivo Watch GT is shown in four shades with a square display.

Vivo also shared a few camera samples of the Vivo S19 duo on Weibo. The sample showcases the camera advancements of the image sensors. They are confirmed to feature a full-focus portrait camera with five focal lengths.

Additionally, Vivo's Vice President Jia Jingdon announced that the Vivo S19 series will feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 main camera and a 50-megapixel Sony telephoto portrait camera.

Vivo S19 series specifications (expected)

The Vivo S19 and Vivo S19 Pro are tipped to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED displays. The former could run on MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC, while the latter could get a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC under the hood. The standard model is likely to get a 6,000mAh battery, while the Pro model could house a 5,500mAh battery. They are expected to support 80W fast charging.

