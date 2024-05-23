Technology News
Vivo S19 series will feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 main camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 May 2024 13:10 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo shared a few camera samples of the Vivo S19 duo on Weibo

Highlights
  • Vivo S19 and Vivo S19 Pro are confirmed to be available in three colours
  • Vivo Watch GT is shown in four shades with square display
  • Vivo S19 series tipped to feature 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display
Vivo S18 series arrived in China last year, with the standard and Pro models boasting AMOLED screens and 50-megapixel main cameras. The Chinese smartphone brand has now confirmed that the Vivo S19 series will launch this month. They will be launched alongside the Vivo Watch GT. Vivo is teasing the design of upcoming handsets through its social media handles. It has also shared the camera samples revealing its capabilities.

Vivo S19 series launch date

The Vivo S19 series and the Vivo Watch GT launch date in China were revealed on Vivo's Weibo page. It will take place at 7:00pm CST Asia (4:30pm IST) on May 30. The company also posted teaser images on its official China website that show the phone's Aura light rear camera setup with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). The Vivo S19 and Vivo S19 Pro are confirmed to be available in three colour options Misty Green, Peach Blossom Fan, and Qianshan Green (translated from Chinese). Meanwhile, the Vivo Watch GT is shown in four shades with a square display.

Vivo also shared a few camera samples of the Vivo S19 duo on Weibo. The sample showcases the camera advancements of the image sensors. They are confirmed to feature a full-focus portrait camera with five focal lengths.

Additionally, Vivo's Vice President Jia Jingdon announced that the Vivo S19 series will feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 main camera and a 50-megapixel Sony telephoto portrait camera.

Vivo S19 series specifications (expected)

The Vivo S19 and Vivo S19 Pro are tipped to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED displays. The former could run on MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC, while the latter could get a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC under the hood. The standard model is likely to get a 6,000mAh battery, while the Pro model could house a 5,500mAh battery. They are expected to support 80W fast charging.

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
