Technology News
English Edition

Vivo X200 Ultra Photography Kit Design, Key Features Revealed Ahead of April 21 Launch

Vivo X200 Ultra Photography Kit will have a 2,300mAh battery.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 April 2025 16:10 IST
Vivo X200 Ultra Photography Kit Design, Key Features Revealed Ahead of April 21 Launch

Photo Credit: Weibo/@HanBoxiao

Vivo X200 Ultra Photography Kit seen in a black colourway

Highlights
  • Vivo X200 Ultra could pack a 6,000mAh battery
  • The handset will have a Zeiss-backed camera system
  • The Vivo X200 Ultra will have an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
Advertisement

Vivo X200 Ultra will be introduced in China on April 21 alongside the Vivo X200s. The Ultra will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. Vivo will also unveil a specialised, optional Photography Kit and a senior company official has unveiled its design and key features. The kit will offer extra battery life and better grip for photography enthusiasts. Some camera details of the Vivo X200 Ultra handset have already been teased. The phone will have a dedicated camera control key and feature the Vivo V3+ and VS1 imaging chipsets.

Vivo X200 Ultra Photography Kit Features

The Vivo X200 Ultra will come with an optional Photography Kit, Vivo Product Manager Han Boxiao confirmed in a Weibo post. In the accompanying teaser image, the kit is shown in a black colour with a retro camera design. This is expected to launch alongside the Vivo X200 Ultra on April 21.

Boxiao added that the Vivo X200 Ultra Photography Kit will support USB Type-C connectivity. It will pack a 2,300mAh battery as well. Coupled with the rumoured 6,000mAh battery size of the handset, it is expected to offer longer battery life when shooting videos or photos.

The Vivo X200 Ultra Photography Kit will come with a bracket design, which is said to help users stabilize the camera easily. The kit will include a dedicated video button which will allow users to start recording videos with a single click.

As per the company executive, the Vivo X200 Ultra Photography Kit will include a shoulder strap, making it easier for users to carry it around. He added that the kit could be available in more colour options than seen in the teaser. 

Vivo Product Vice President Huang Tao recently teased the Vivo X200 Ultra in black, red, and silver shades. The Zeiss-backed OIS-supported rear camera module on the phone will include an 85mm APO telephoto lens, a 14mm ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 35mm "humanistic documentary lens." A fourth sensor has been teased but is yet to be confirmed. The phone will be equipped with a dedicated camera button and offer the Vivo V3+ and VS1 imaging chipsets.

The Vivo X200 Ultra will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and support wireless as well as bypass charging. The phone will have a 2K display with Zeiss Master Colour, eye protection features, and armour glass protection. For security, it will carry an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo X200 Ultra Photography Kit, Vivo X200 Ultra, Vivo X200 Ultra Features, Vivo X200 Ultra Launch, Vivo X200 series, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Red Magic 10 Air Launch Set for April 16; Colour Options Revealed
Vivo X200 Ultra Photography Kit Design, Key Features Revealed Ahead of April 21 Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CMF Phone 2 Pro's Rear Panel Revealed in New Teaser
  2. OnePlus 13T Teased to Launch in Three Colour Options
  3. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Sale in India Begins Today With These Offers
  4. Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G, Narzo 80x 5G Launched in India: See Price, Offers
  5. Vivo X200 Ultra Photography Kit Design, Key Features Revealed
  6. Samsung Brings New Camera Features to Older Galaxy Models With One UI 7
  7. iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Said to Get New Camera Feature With iOS 19
  8. Oppo Find X8 Ultra Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of April 10 Launch
  9. Oppo K13 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; to Go on Sale via Flipkart
  10. Red Magic 10 Air Launch Date, Colour Options Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Aadhaar App With Facial Recognition-Based Authentication Unveiled by UIDAI
  2. iPhone 17 Air New Leaked Dummy Images Back Up Rumours About Thin Form Factor
  3. Mastercard, Kraken Team Up to Scale Card-Based Crypto Spending in UK, Europe
  4. Dell Pro, Pro Plus and Pro Premium AI PCs With Intel Core Ultra and AMD Ryzen 300 CPUs Launched in India
  5. EU Regulator ESMA Warns of Crypto-Linked Financial Stability Risks
  6. Hades 2 to Be Timed Console Exclusive on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, Supergiant Games Confirms
  7. Spotify Refutes Claims That Premium Subscription Tier Will Include Ads
  8. Apple Supplier Luxshare Weighs Manufacturing in US to Tackle Tariffs
  9. Google Pixel Watch 3 Reportedly Gets Loss of Pulse Detection Feature With Latest Update in the US
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Tipped to Be Available in Only Two Markets at Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »