Vivo X200 Ultra will be introduced in China on April 21 alongside the Vivo X200s. The Ultra will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. Vivo will also unveil a specialised, optional Photography Kit and a senior company official has unveiled its design and key features. The kit will offer extra battery life and better grip for photography enthusiasts. Some camera details of the Vivo X200 Ultra handset have already been teased. The phone will have a dedicated camera control key and feature the Vivo V3+ and VS1 imaging chipsets.

Vivo X200 Ultra Photography Kit Features

The Vivo X200 Ultra will come with an optional Photography Kit, Vivo Product Manager Han Boxiao confirmed in a Weibo post. In the accompanying teaser image, the kit is shown in a black colour with a retro camera design. This is expected to launch alongside the Vivo X200 Ultra on April 21.

Boxiao added that the Vivo X200 Ultra Photography Kit will support USB Type-C connectivity. It will pack a 2,300mAh battery as well. Coupled with the rumoured 6,000mAh battery size of the handset, it is expected to offer longer battery life when shooting videos or photos.

The Vivo X200 Ultra Photography Kit will come with a bracket design, which is said to help users stabilize the camera easily. The kit will include a dedicated video button which will allow users to start recording videos with a single click.

As per the company executive, the Vivo X200 Ultra Photography Kit will include a shoulder strap, making it easier for users to carry it around. He added that the kit could be available in more colour options than seen in the teaser.

Vivo Product Vice President Huang Tao recently teased the Vivo X200 Ultra in black, red, and silver shades. The Zeiss-backed OIS-supported rear camera module on the phone will include an 85mm APO telephoto lens, a 14mm ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 35mm "humanistic documentary lens." A fourth sensor has been teased but is yet to be confirmed. The phone will be equipped with a dedicated camera button and offer the Vivo V3+ and VS1 imaging chipsets.

The Vivo X200 Ultra will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and support wireless as well as bypass charging. The phone will have a 2K display with Zeiss Master Colour, eye protection features, and armour glass protection. For security, it will carry an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.