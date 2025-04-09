Technology News
Red Magic 10 Air Launch Set for April 16; Colour Options Revealed

Red Magic 10 Air will come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 April 2025 14:44 IST
Red Magic 10 Air Launch Set for April 16; Colour Options Revealed

Photo Credit: Red Magic

Red Magic 10 Air will come in Flame Orange, Frost Blade White, and Shadow Black shades

Highlights
  • Red Magic 10 Air will have a 7.85mm thin profile
  • The handset is expected to pack a 6,000mAh battery
  • The Red Magic 10 Air may support 80W fast charging
Red Magic 10 Air will be unveiled in China later this month. Alongside confirming the launch date, the company has revealed the design and colour options of the handset. The phone was reportedly spotted on the TENAA website as well. The TENAA listing suggested several key specifications of the smartphone including the chipset, battery, display and camera details. The Red Magic 10 Air is expected to join the Red Magic 10 Pro+ and Red Magic 10 Pro, which were introduced in the country in November 2024.

Red Magic 10 Air Launch Date

The Red Magic 10 Air will launch in China on April 16, the company confirmed in a Weibo post. In another Weibo post, the company revealed the phone will be offered in Flame Orange, Frost Blade White, and Shadow Black (translated from Chinese) colour options. The design renders suggests that it will be equipped with a dual rear camera unit.

The back panel on the Flame Orange variant confirms the Red Magic 10 Air will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The company further revealed that the handset will have a metallic middle frame and measure 7.85mm in thickness. It is said to be lightweight as well.

Notably, the Red Magic 10 Air was reportedly spotted on the TENAA certification site. According to the listing, the handset will measure 164.3x76.6x7.85mm in size and weigh 205g. The phone will likely sport a 6.8-inch 1.5K (1,116x2,480 pixels) OLED screen alongside an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

The listing suggested that the Red Magic 10 Air will available with 12GB, 16GB, and 24GB of RAM alongside 256GB, 512GB and 1TB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Red Magic 10 Air will likely carry two 50-megapixel rear camera sensors and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone is expected to pack a 5,860mAh-rated battery, which could be marketed as a 6,000mAh cell. Meanwhile, the phone was also reported to be listed on the 3C website, which suggested that it will support 80W fast charging and carry an IR blaster. 

Red Magic 10 Pro+

Red Magic 10 Pro+

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 7050mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1116x2480 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk.
Google Patches Critical Android Zero-Day Security Flaws Exploited by Hackers
Red Magic 10 Air Launch Set for April 16; Colour Options Revealed
