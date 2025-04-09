Red Magic 10 Air will be unveiled in China later this month. Alongside confirming the launch date, the company has revealed the design and colour options of the handset. The phone was reportedly spotted on the TENAA website as well. The TENAA listing suggested several key specifications of the smartphone including the chipset, battery, display and camera details. The Red Magic 10 Air is expected to join the Red Magic 10 Pro+ and Red Magic 10 Pro, which were introduced in the country in November 2024.

Red Magic 10 Air Launch Date

The Red Magic 10 Air will launch in China on April 16, the company confirmed in a Weibo post. In another Weibo post, the company revealed the phone will be offered in Flame Orange, Frost Blade White, and Shadow Black (translated from Chinese) colour options. The design renders suggests that it will be equipped with a dual rear camera unit.

The back panel on the Flame Orange variant confirms the Red Magic 10 Air will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The company further revealed that the handset will have a metallic middle frame and measure 7.85mm in thickness. It is said to be lightweight as well.

Notably, the Red Magic 10 Air was reportedly spotted on the TENAA certification site. According to the listing, the handset will measure 164.3x76.6x7.85mm in size and weigh 205g. The phone will likely sport a 6.8-inch 1.5K (1,116x2,480 pixels) OLED screen alongside an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

The listing suggested that the Red Magic 10 Air will available with 12GB, 16GB, and 24GB of RAM alongside 256GB, 512GB and 1TB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Red Magic 10 Air will likely carry two 50-megapixel rear camera sensors and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone is expected to pack a 5,860mAh-rated battery, which could be marketed as a 6,000mAh cell. Meanwhile, the phone was also reported to be listed on the 3C website, which suggested that it will support 80W fast charging and carry an IR blaster.