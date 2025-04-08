Technology News
English Edition
Vivo X200 Ultra to Get Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC; Colour Options Confirmed Ahead of April 21 Launch

Vivo X200 Ultra will come with an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 April 2025 16:34 IST
Vivo X200 Ultra to Get Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC; Colour Options Confirmed Ahead of April 21 Launch

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X200 Ultra is teased to launch in black, red and silver shades

Highlights
  • Vivo X200 Ultra will support wireless and bypass charging technology
  • The handset will be equipped with a dedicated camera button
  • The Vivo X200 Ultra will carry Vivo V3+ and VS1 imaging chipsets
Vivo X200 Ultra is set to launch in China on April 21 alongside the Vivo X200s. They are expected to join the standard Vivo X200X200 Pro, and X200 Pro Mini, which were unveiled in the country in October 2024. A senior company executive has confirmed several key details about the Vivo X200 Ultra handset ahead of its upcoming launch. The colour options of the smartphone have been revealed as well. Previous teasers have suggested that the X200 Ultra will feature a dedicated camera button.

Vivo X200 Ultra Colour Options, Key Features

The Vivo X200 Ultra will be offered in black, red, and silver colourways, Vivo Product Vice President Huang Tao revealed in a Weibo post. He confirmed that the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and pack a "larger" battery with wireless charging and bypass charging support. The preceding Vivo X100 Ultra packs a 5,500mAh battery with support for 80W wired and 30W wireless charging.

Tao added that the Vivo X200 Ultra will carry an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security, which can be used even with wet hands to unlock the phone in seconds. The handset will sport a 2K display with Zeiss Master Colour, "circular polarised eye protection technology" as well as armour glass protection.

Talking about the camera, Tao claimed that the Vivo X200 Ultra, internally called the “V-camera,” is a "pocket smart camera that can make calls." The Zeiss-backed OIS-supported rear camera module of the handset includes an 85mm APO telephoto lens, a 14mm ultra-wide-angle lens and a 35mm "humanistic documentary lens."

Vivo X200 Ultra's rear camera will support full-focus 4K video recording at 60fps with 10-bit Log and cinematic 4K slow motion video recording at 120fps. A dedicated, new physical camera control key had previously been confirmed. Tao added that the phone will have a customisable zoom flash system for DSLR-like photography. He teased a fourth camera sensor but it has yet to be revealed. The handset will be equipped with Vivo V3+ and VS1 imaging chipsets as well.

Further reading: Vivo X200 Ultra, Vivo X200 Ultra Colour Options, Vivo X200 Ultra Features, Vivo X200 Ultra Launch, Vivo X200 series, Vivo X200s, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Coinbase, Uniswap Officials to Join Crypto Task Force's Roundtable on Trading Regulations
Assassin's Creed Shadows' First Major Patch Brings Player-Requested Features, Bug Fixes, PS5 Pro Improvements

