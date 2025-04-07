Technology News
Vivo X200 Ultra, Vivo X200s, Pad 5 Pro, Pad SE, Vivo Watch 5 Launch Set for April 21

Vivo X200 Ultra has been teased to come with a dedicated camera button.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 April 2025 12:16 IST
Vivo X200 Ultra, Vivo X200s, Pad 5 Pro, Pad SE, Vivo Watch 5 Launch Set for April 21

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X200s will come in black, lavender, mint blue, and white colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo X200 Ultra will get Vivo V3+ and VS1 imaging chipsets
  • The Vivo V200s will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC
  • Both handsets will run on Android 15-based OriginOS 5
Vivo X200 Ultra will be introduced in China alongside the Vivo X200s variant later this month. The company has announced the launch date of the smartphones. The Vivo Pad 5 Pro and Pad SE tablets as well as Vivo Watch 5 smartwatch will be unveiled alongside the handsets. Meanwhile, the colour options for the Vivo X200s and the design of the Vivo X200 Ultra have also been revealed. Vivo has confirmed some key features of the upcoming tablets and smartwatch as well. 

Vivo X200 Ultra, X200s, Pad 5 Pro, Pad SE, Watch 5 Launch

The Vivo X200 Ultra and the Vivo X200s will launch in China on April 21 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST), the company confirmed in a Weibo post. The Vivo Pad 5 Pro, the Vivo Pad SE, and the Vivo Watch 5 are set to accompany the upcoming smartphones. 

Vivo Product Manager Han Boxiao said in another Weibo post that the Vivo X200 Ultra will sport a splicing textured finish. It has a large, centred, circular rear camera module. The handset appears in a silver shade. Leaked images suggest that the Ultra variant will be offered in a red colourway as well. It will launch with Vivo V3+ and VS1 imaging chipsets and carry a dedicated camera button.vivo x200s ultra vivo inline x200 ultra

The Vivo X200 Ultra is expected to be backed by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless support. It may be equipped with a 6.82-inch 2K LTPO BOE micro-quad-curved display and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. The handset is expected to meet IP68 and IP69 dust and water-resistant ratings.

Another teaser from the company suggests that the Vivo X200s will come in black, lavender, mint blue, and white colour options. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset and the phone is expected to get a 6.67-inch 1.5K LTPS display and a triple rear camera unit including a periscope telephoto shooter. Both Vivo X200s and X200 Ultra will ship with Android 15-based OriginOS 5.

Vivo teased that the Pad 5 Pro tablet will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, Ultra-HD "original colour" screen with eye protection, and OriginOS 5 based on Android 15. Meanwhile, the Vivo Pad SE will have a 12.3-inch display. The Vivo Watch 5 is confirmed to run on BlueOS and offer up to 22 days battery life while weighing about 32g.

Further reading: Vivo X200 Ultra, Vivo X200s, Vivo Pad 5 Pro, Vivo Pad SE, Vivo Watch 5, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
