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Vivo X500 Pro Max Display Details Officially Teased Ahead of Launch

Vivo X500 Pro Max's display is advertised to reduce motion blur by 93 percent compared with the previous-generation display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 28 August 2026 19:18 IST
Vivo X500 Pro Max Display Details Officially Teased Ahead of Launch

Vivo X500 Pro Max is teased to run on Origin OS 7

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Highlights
  • Vivo X500 Pro Max will have a BOE Q11 2K Zeiss Master Color display
  • The display will feature an under-display multispectral sensor
  • Vivo X500 Pro Max is confirmed to launch soon
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Vivo X500 Pro Max is confirmed to launch soon alongside the Vivo X500 Pro, and the company has started posting details about its upcoming flagship smartphones ahead of the official announcement. Most recently, a Vivo executive revealed the display details of the Vivo X500 Pro Max. It will ship with a BOE 2K display. The Vivo X500 Pro Max is teased to come with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset and a 200-megapixel rear camera unit.

Vivo X500 Pro Max Display Upgrades Confirmed

In his latest Weibo post, Vivo's Product Manager Han Boxiao confirmed that the Vivo X500 Pro Max will boast a 6.85-inch "BOE Q11 2K Zeiss Master Color Screen". It is claimed to be the world's first smartphone to feature this advanced display.

vivo x500 pro max Vivo X500 Pro Max

Photo Credit: Vivo

As per the post, Vivo used upgraded Q11 BOE luminescent material for the Vivo X500 Pro Max's display. It claims the new panel significantly improves scrolling performance, reducing motion blur by 93 percent compared with the previous-generation display.

Chip-level Demura technology and Vivo's self-developed pixel-level compensation algorithm are claimed to have improved colour uniformity by 43 percent compared with previous models. The executive states that brightness uniformity improved by 22 percent, resulting in cinematic-level end-to-end colour display.

Han Boxiao further said that the new display is more power-efficient despite its 2K resolution. Power consumption is claimed to be 21 percent lower than the previous-generation 1.5K screen, and the lifespan is said to have doubled.

Further, the Vivo X500 Pro Max is confirmed to include a built-in high-precision under-display multispectral sensor for automatic brightness adjustment. The sensor is said to distinguish different spectra and colour temperatures, and Vivo states that it can achieve a 98 percent matching rate with human vision. The panel is said to offer 0.3-lux brightness adjustment precision, and the executive says, "this is the best automatic brightness experience screen in the Android market" (translated from Chinese)

The Vivo X500 Pro Max is also teased to run on Origin OS 7. It is already confirmed to ship with a 200-megapixel Zeiss APO super telephoto camera and a 2nm MediaTek Dimensity chipset. We can expect the Chinese tech brand to announce additional details about the Vivo X500 Pro Max and Vivo X500 Pro in the coming days.

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Further reading: Vivo X500 Pro Max, Vivo X500 Pro, Vivo X500 Pro Max Specifications, Vivo X500 Pro Max Display
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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