Vivo Y51 Pro 5G Launched in India With 7,200mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y51 Pro 5G will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart and the Vivo India online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 March 2026 14:59 IST
Vivo Y51 Pro 5G Launched in India With 7,200mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y51 Pro 5G features an 8-megapixel selfie camera

Highlights
  • Vivo Y51 Pro 5G carries a dual rear camera setup
  • Vivo Y51 Pro 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo
  • The phone weighs about 219g
Vivo Y51 Pro 5G was launched in India on Wednesday by the China-based tech firm. The new Y-series smartphone will be available for purchase in the country via an e-commerce platform and the company's online store. It will go on sale in two storage configurations and two colour options. The phone is equipped with a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel main shooter. Moreover, it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7000-series chipset, while packing a 7,200mAh battery. It also features support for 44W wired fast charging. It also boasts a 6.75-inch LCD screen that refreshes at up to 120Hz.

Vivo Y51 Pro 5G Price in India, Availability

Vivo Y51 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 24,999 for the base variant, which features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the other hand, the top-of-the-line 8GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at Rs. 27,999. The company is offering cashback of up to Rs. 2,500 to customers who purchase the handset before March 16.

The phone is set to go on sale in India on March 11 via Flipkart and the Vivo India online store. The Vivo Y51 Pro 5G is offered in Festive Red and Noble Gold colourways.

Vivo Y51 Pro 5G Specifications, Features

The Vivo Y51 Pro 5G is a dual SIM smartphone that runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6. It is equipped with a 6.75-inch (720x1,570 pixels) LCD screen, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate and 83 percent NTSC coverage. The handset gets a composite plastic back panel. The tech firm claims that the Vivo Y51 Pro 5G ships with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

A 4nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset powers the new Vivo Y51 Pro 5G. The SoC features four performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.5GHz, and four efficiency cores clocked at 2.0GHz. The new smartphone also features 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

For optics, the Vivo Y51 Pro 5G sports a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter with an f/2.0 aperture, paired with a 2-megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The handset is also equipped with an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls with an f/2.05 aperture. The handset is capable of recording up to 4K resolution videos.

The Vivo Y51 Pro 5G packs a 7,200mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor, an e-compass, a gyroscope, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It measures 166.6x78.4x8.39mm and weighs about 219g.

Comments

Vivo Y51 Pro 5G, Vivo Y51 Pro 5G Price in India, Vivo Y51 Pro 5G India Launch, Vivo Y51 Pro 5G Specifications, Vivo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
Vivo Y51 Pro 5G Launched in India With 7,200mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
