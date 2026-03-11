Technology News
English Edition
  Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launched in India With 200 Megapixel Leica Camera with Continuous Optical Zoom: Price, Features

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launched in India With 200-Megapixel Leica Camera with Continuous Optical Zoom: Price, Features

Xiaomi 17 Ultra is claimed to be the world’s first phone to carry Leica’s 1-inch LOFIC sensor.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 March 2026 11:34 IST
Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launched in India With 200-Megapixel Leica Camera with Continuous Optical Zoom: Price, Features

Xiaomi 17 Ultra features a circular rear camera module

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 17 Ultra carries a triple rear camera unit
  • Xiaomi 17 Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon chipset
  • The phone packs a 6,000mAh battery
Xiaomi 17 Ultra was launched in India on Wednesday as the latest flagship smartphone from the Chinese tech giant. The handset was unveiled along with the standard Xiaomi 17 model, days after the two phones were launched in select global markets on February 28 during an event in Barcelona, Spain. The phone is set to go on sale in the country via an e-commerce platform and the company's website. Xiaomi claims that its new phone is the world's first phone to be equipped with Leica's 1-inch LOFIC sensor. The handset also features a Leica-tuned triple rear camera unit. An octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset powers the handset.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Price in India, Availability

Xiaomi 17 Ultra price in India is set at Rs. 1,39,999, and the handset will be sold in a single storage configuration, which has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of built-in storage. A bank discount of Rs. 10,000 is also available to customers with an SBI credit card. During the early bird period, which starts March 13 and ends March 17, customers can get the Xiaomi Professional Photography Kit Pro worth Rs. 19,999 at no additional cost.

The new flagship phone will go on sale in India on March 18 via Amazon and the Xiaomi India online store. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is offered in Black and White colourways.

xiaomi 17 ultra india launch inline Xiaomi 17 Ultra

Xiaomi 17 Ultra features a 6.9-inch display with a hole punch display cutout

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Specifications, Features

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is a dual SIM handset that runs on Xiaomi's Android 16-based HyperOS 3. The phone is equipped with a 6.9-inch Xiaomi HyperRGB (1,200x2,608 pixels) OLED display with up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 300Hz touch sampling rate, up to 3,500 nits peak brightness, DCI-P3 colour gamut, HDR+ content support, Dolby Vision, and Xiaomi Shield Glass 3.0 protection. The screen also features the Wet Touch technology, which allows users to operate the handset with wet or damp fingers. It also ships with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light, Flicker Free, and Circadian Friendly certifications.

Powering the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is Qualcomm's 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, featuring two performance cores delivering a peak clock speed of 4.6GHz and six efficiency cores clocked at 3.62GHz. It also features 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage, an Adreno GPU, and the Qualcomm AI engine. It is claimed to ship with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra carries a Leica-tuned triple rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel (f/1.67) main shooter with a 1-inch Light Fusion 1050L sensor, optical image stabilisation (OIS), and 23mm equivalent focal length. It also gets a 200-megapixel telephoto camera with a 1/1.4-inch Samsung HPE sensor, OIS, f/2.39 to f/2.96 aperture, and up to 120x digital zoom capability. Lastly, the phone also ships with a 50-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera with a 1/2.75-inch Samsung JN5 sensor with a 115-degree field of view.

Xiaomi's new phone is equipped with a 50-megapixel (f/2.2) camera on the front for selfies and video calls, featuring a 1/2.87-inch OV50M sensor and a 90-degree field of view. The rear cameras on the Xiaomi 17 Ultra are capable of recording videos at 8K/30 fps. The phone also features an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and AI face lock for security.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. It also features 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, NFC, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou, QZSS, and NavIC for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, an e-compass, and an IR blaster. It measures 162.9x77.6x8.29mm and weighs about 219g.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launched in India With 200-Megapixel Leica Camera with Continuous Optical Zoom: Price, Features
