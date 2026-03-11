Redmi K90 series, which includes the standard Redmi K90 and Redmi K90 Pro Max, was launched in China in October 2025 as the Xiaomi sub-brand's flagship lineup. Recently, a report highlighted that the tech firm could be preparing to add another model to the lineup, which could be marketed as the Redmi K90 Ultra. The rumoured flagship handset is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000-series chipset. Now, more details about the phone, including its display and battery, have surfaced online, hinting at what it might offer. It is expected to be unveiled in China later this year.

Redmi K90 Ultra Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has shared (via Gizmochina) the key specifications of an upcoming smartphone, which other users in comments claim belong to the rumoured Redmi K90 Ultra. The tipster claims that the smartphone will be backed by a battery larger than 8,000mAh.

The Redmi K90 Ultra is also expected to be equipped with a 1.5K LTPS display, delivering up to 165Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to be powered by the flagship octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. It will reportedly feature a “relatively large” vibration motor, too. The handset might also ship with a custom dual speaker unit and an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for security. It is claimed to ship with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Recently, a report highlighted that the Redmi K90 Ultra will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC. The latest leak corroborates previous claims. It is also said to feature support for 100W wired fast charging. The Xiaomi sub-brand is expected to equip the handset with an active cooling fan, which might help in controlling the temperatures during gaming and other resource-intensive tasks. It might sport a display measuring between 6.81-inch and 6.89-inch.

The current flagship in the lineup is the Redmi K90 Pro Max, which was launched in China in October 2025 at a starting price of CNY 3,999 (about Rs. 49,000) for the base option with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone features a 6.9-inch (1,200×2,608 pixels) OLED screen that refreshes at up to 120Hz, while offering up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness.