Technology News
English Edition

Redmi K90 Ultra Tipped to Feature 165Hz Display, Battery Capacity Could Exceed 8,000mAh

Redmi K90 Ultra could launch as the third phone in the company's flagship K90 series.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 March 2026 13:38 IST
Redmi K90 Ultra Tipped to Feature 165Hz Display, Battery Capacity Could Exceed 8,000mAh

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi K90 Pro Max carries a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera on the back

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Redmi K90 Ultra might ship with a dual speaker setup
  • Redmi K90 Ultra could sport a 6.89-inch OLED screen
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch of the phone
Advertisement

Redmi K90 series, which includes the standard Redmi K90 and Redmi K90 Pro Max, was launched in China in October 2025 as the Xiaomi sub-brand's flagship lineup. Recently, a report highlighted that the tech firm could be preparing to add another model to the lineup, which could be marketed as the Redmi K90 Ultra. The rumoured flagship handset is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000-series chipset. Now, more details about the phone, including its display and battery, have surfaced online, hinting at what it might offer. It is expected to be unveiled in China later this year.

Redmi K90 Ultra Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has shared (via Gizmochina) the key specifications of an upcoming smartphone, which other users in comments claim belong to the rumoured Redmi K90 Ultra. The tipster claims that the smartphone will be backed by a battery larger than 8,000mAh.

The Redmi K90 Ultra is also expected to be equipped with a 1.5K LTPS display, delivering up to 165Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to be powered by the flagship octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. It will reportedly feature a “relatively large” vibration motor, too. The handset might also ship with a custom dual speaker unit and an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for security. It is claimed to ship with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Recently, a report highlighted that the Redmi K90 Ultra will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC. The latest leak corroborates previous claims. It is also said to feature support for 100W wired fast charging. The Xiaomi sub-brand is expected to equip the handset with an active cooling fan, which might help in controlling the temperatures during gaming and other resource-intensive tasks. It might sport a display measuring between 6.81-inch and 6.89-inch.

The current flagship in the lineup is the Redmi K90 Pro Max, which was launched in China in October 2025 at a starting price of CNY 3,999 (about Rs. 49,000) for the base option with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone features a 6.9-inch (1,200×2,608 pixels) OLED screen that refreshes at up to 120Hz, while offering up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi K90 Ultra, Redmi K90 Ultra Specifications, Redmi K90 Pro Max, Redmi
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Google Upgrades Gemini Side Panel in Workspace Apps With New Features

Related Stories

Redmi K90 Ultra Tipped to Feature 165Hz Display, Battery Capacity Could Exceed 8,000mAh
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 17 Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Leica Cameras
  2. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Finally Arrives in India at This Price
  3. DxOMark Ranks iPhone 17 Pro Above Galaxy S26 Ultra in Camera Performance
  4. Here's Why Your Next Laptop Could Get Up to 35 Percent Costlier in 2026
  5. iPhone 17e, MacBook Neo and Refreshed MacBook Models Go on Sale in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Features
  7. Vivo X300 Ultra Could Break Cover in China Later This Month
#Latest Stories
  1. New 'Digital Lutera' Android Toolkit Can Hijack Your UPI Account
  2. Redmi K90 Ultra Tipped to Feature 165Hz Display, Battery Capacity Could Exceed 8,000mAh
  3. Google Upgrades Gemini Side Panel in Workspace Apps With New Features
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra Goes on Sale in India: Price, Features
  5. Laptop Prices Reportedly Set to Surge Up to 35 Percent as AI Boom Drives Component Demand
  6. Exclusive: iQOO Neo Series to Skip 2026 Launch as Brand Refines Flagship Strategy
  7. Bitcoin Drops Under $70,000 as Crypto Traders Remain Cautious Amidst Ongoing Geopolitical Tensions
  8. Resident Evil Requiem Story Expansion Is in Development, Capcom Confirms
  9. iPhone 17e, MacBook Neo, iPad Air, Refreshed MacBook Pro and MacBook Air Models Go on Sale in India: Price, Availability
  10. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launched in India With 200-Megapixel Leica Camera with Continuous Optical Zoom: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »