Samsung Galaxy A57 Renders Leak Online Again; Launch Expected Soon

Samsung usually refreshes its Galaxy A5x lineup around March, and the Galaxy A57 could launch soon alongside the Galaxy A37.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 March 2026 15:08 IST
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G and A36 5G were launched in March 2025

Highlights
  • The retailer listing hints the Galaxy A57 launch may be near
  • The Galaxy A57 design matches details seen in earlier leaks
  • Galaxy A57 may include a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup
Samsung Galaxy A57, the purported successor to last year's Samsung Galaxy A65 model, has surfaced on a European retailer's website ahead of its official debut, offering another early look at its design. The accidental listing suggests Samsung may be preparing to launch the mid-range smartphone soon, although the company has not confirmed a release date. The Galaxy A57 is expected to debut alongside the Galaxy A37, while the Galaxy A27 could arrive later. Earlier leaks have also hinted at the phone's expected price and colour options, and suggest the new models may offer improved performance over their predecessors.

Samsung Galaxy A57 Design, Launch Timeline

SammyGuru reports that the listing for the Samsung Galaxy A57 listing includes official-looking renders of the handset, which show the handset from multiple angles and match the design seen in earlier leaks. The phone appears with a flat display and a vertical triple rear camera setup placed inside a pill-shaped module. Samsung's “Key Island” button layout is also visible, along with a clean rear panel design. The bezels appear slimmer in the images, although such renders do not always accurately represent the final bezel size.

TheSouth Korean tech giant typically updates its Galaxy A series of smartphones around March. Based on recent leaks, the Galaxy A57 could launch in the coming weeks, possibly alongside the Galaxy A37. The Galaxy A27 may debut later, although we don't know much about this purported model.

Samsung Galaxy A57 Expected Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A57 may come with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is tipped to be powered by Samsung's Exynos 1680 chipset and could be available with 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB of RAM, along with 128GB or 256GB of storage. Benchmark listings seen earlier suggest the chipset may offer improved performance over its predecessor, especially in multi core workloads. The phone is also expected to ship with Android 16 and One UI 8.5.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy A57 may include a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. A 12-megapixel front camera is expected for selfies and video calls. The phone is also tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. It is claimed to meet the IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

The Samsung Galaxy A57 could cost EUR 539 (roughly Rs. 57,800) and EUR 609 (roughly Rs. 65,300) for the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations, respectively. It may be sold in Charcoal, Navy, Grey, Lilac, and IcyBlue shades.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A57, Samsung Galaxy A57 Design, Samsung Galaxy A57 Features, Samsung Galaxy A57 Launch Timeline, Samsung Galaxy A37, Samsung Galaxy A27, Samsung
