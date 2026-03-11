Technology News
Xiaomi 17 Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, Triple Leica Rear Camera Setup: Price, Features

Xiaomi 17 is equipped with three rear cameras with 50-megapixel sensors and Summilux lenses, while the selfie camera also has a 50-megapixel sensor.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 March 2026 11:23 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 17 is claimed to meet IP68 dust and water resistance rating

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 17 price in India starts at Rs. 89,999 for the base model
  • The handset ships with Android 16-based HyperOS 3 and HyperAI tools
  • Xiaomi 17 packs a 6,330mAh battery with 100W wired, 50W wireless charging
Xiaomi 17 has been launched in India alongside the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. The standard flagship model comes with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset built on 3nm architecture. The phone was launched in China with a 7,000mAh battery in September 2025, but it arrived in select global markets with a smaller 6,300mAh cell. The Indian variant also packs the same battery as its global counterpart, with support for both wired and wireless fast charging. The handset is also equipped with Leica-backed 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit.

Xiaomi 17 Price in India, Availability

Xiaomi 17 price in India starts at Rs. 89,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 512GB model is priced at Rs. 99,999. The handset is also available with EMI options starting at Rs. 9,999 per month for nine months. It comes in Black, Ice Blue and Venture Green colour options and will be available via Amazon, the Xiaomi India website, and Xiaomi retail stores starting March 18.

As part of the company's ‘Never Run Out' launch offer, buyers can get the 512GB variant at the price of the 256GB model. During the Early Bird period from March 13 to March 17, customers can also receive a free Phone Damage Protection Plan worth Rs. 9,999.

Buyers will also get additional partner benefits, including four months of Spotify Premium, three months of Google AI Pro, three months of YouTube Premium, and Jio benefits worth Rs. 31,500.

Xiaomi 17 Features, Specifications

The Xiaomi 17 sports a 6.3-inch CrystalRes OLED display with a 2,656x1,220 resolution and up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The panel supports up to a 300Hz touch sampling rate and up to 3,500 nits peak brightness. It offers DCI-P3 colour coverage, 12-bit colour depth, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support, and TÜV Rheinland certifications for low blue light, flicker-free operation, and circadian-friendly viewing.

The phone is powered by the 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC coupled with an Adreno GPU and Qualcomm AI Engine. It is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The company has also equipped the Xiaomi 17 with its 3D IceLoop cooling system to help manage heat during demanding tasks. It ships with Android 16-based Xiaomi HyperOS 3 and includes the company's new HyperAI suite, which brings tools such as AI Writing, AI Speech Recognition, AI Interpreter, AI Search, AI Dynamic Wallpapers, and Circle to Search with Google Gemini.

In the camera department, the Xiaomi 17 features a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup with Summilux lenses. It includes a 50-megapixel primary camera with a 1/1.31-inch Light Fusion 950 sensor and optical image stabilisation, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with a 60mm focal length and OIS, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 102-degree field of view. The phone also has a 50-megapixel autofocus front camera. The rear cameras support 8K video recording at 30fps and 4K at 60fps.

Connectivity options for the Xiaomi 17 include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, and a USB Type-C port with USB 3.2 Gen 1 support. The handset also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio certification, along with a four-microphone array. For security and authentication, the Xiaomi 17 includes an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and support for AI-powered face unlock.

The Xiaomi 17 packs a 6,330mAh battery with support for 100W wired HyperCharge and 50W wireless HyperCharge. The handset is rated IP68 for dust and water resistance. It measures 151.1 x 71.8 x 8.06mm in size and weighs 191g.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Xiaomi 17 Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, Triple Leica Rear Camera Setup: Price, Features
