Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Upgrades Gemini Side Panel in Workspace Apps With New Features

Google Upgrades Gemini Side Panel in Workspace Apps With New Features

Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drive will now let users generate documents from scratch using Gemini.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 11 March 2026 13:07 IST
Google Upgrades Gemini Side Panel in Workspace Apps With New Features

Photo Credit: Google

Gemini assistant in Workspace apps can also draw information from files and email

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The new features are available to Google AI Pro and Ultra users
  • New Google Drive features are only available in the US
  • Google Slides can now generate an entire slide with a single prompt
Advertisement

Google added new capabilities to the Gemini assistant in Workspace apps on Tuesday. The Mountain View-based tech giant said that Gemini in Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drive is now more personalised, capable, and collaborative. The biggest upgrade is that the artificial intelligence (AI) tool can now create a final draft from scratch with a single prompt, something it could not do earlier. While this is not on the same level as Claude Cowork or the recently launched Copilot Cowork, it does bring some level of automation to Google's productivity ecosystem.

Google Brings Gemini-Powered Automation to Workspace Apps

In a blog post, the tech giant announced and detailed the new features. Gemini in Docs, Slides, Sheets, and Drive can now start working on a blank file and create the first draft based on natural language prompts. This is a major upgrade, as earlier, the chatbot could only assist in improving content on Docs, adding templates and layouts to Slides, and adding formulas and stylistic changes to a spreadsheet.

To achieve this, the side panel assistant can now pull relevant information from users' files, emails, and the Internet, and use it all to create documents. Starting with Docs, Gemini can create a first draft of the content by drawing from the abovementioned sources. It also continues to polish and refine sections, but now it can also match the writer's voice when the user selects the Match writing style option. Similarly, using the Match doc format lets it align the style of a reference document.

For Google Sheets, the update allows the AI assistant to create, organise, and edit entire spreadsheets. Users can type a prompt, and Gemini will set up the spreadsheet by drawing on relevant details from their emails and files. For more complex projects, users can opt for the Fill with Gemini feature, which generates custom text, categorises data, and summarises information within a table. It can also find relevant information from Search to populate missing fields.

Google Slides gets the same treatment. Gemini can now generate a fully editable slide, complete with templates, layouts, text, images, and diagrams. It can also collaboratively edit an existing slide. The company says it is working on a new feature that will let users generate an entire deck with a single prompt.

Finally, Google Drive now provides an AI Overview at the top of the search results when users search for files or information. A new Ask Gemini in Drive feature will also let users ask complex questions about documents, emails, calendar, and the web.

These Workspace features are currently available to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers. While the update to Docs, Sheets, and Slides is available globally, the new Drive features are currently limited to the US. Only the English language is supported for now.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Gemini, Google Workspace, Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides, Google Drive, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Bitcoin Drops Under $70,000 as Crypto Traders Remain Cautious Amidst Ongoing Geopolitical Tensions

Related Stories

Google Upgrades Gemini Side Panel in Workspace Apps With New Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 17 Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Leica Cameras
  2. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Finally Arrives in India at This Price
  3. DxOMark Ranks iPhone 17 Pro Above Galaxy S26 Ultra in Camera Performance
  4. You Can Now Edit Images in Adobe Photoshop With This New AI Feature
  5. iPhone 17e, MacBook Neo and Refreshed MacBook Models Go on Sale in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Features
  7. Vivo X300 Ultra Could Break Cover in China Later This Month
  8. Ravam: Sound of Soul Streaming on AhaVideo: What You Need to Know
  9. Oppo K14x 5G Gets More Affordable 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Variant in India
  10. Exclusive: iQOO to Skip Neo Series Launch in India in 2026
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Upgrades Gemini Side Panel in Workspace Apps With New Features
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra Goes on Sale in India: Price, Features
  3. Laptop Prices Reportedly Set to Surge Up to 35 Percent as AI Boom Drives Component Demand
  4. Exclusive: iQOO Neo Series to Skip 2026 Launch as Brand Refines Flagship Strategy
  5. Bitcoin Drops Under $70,000 as Crypto Traders Remain Cautious Amidst Ongoing Geopolitical Tensions
  6. Resident Evil Requiem Story Expansion Is in Development, Capcom Confirms
  7. iPhone 17e, MacBook Neo, iPad Air, Refreshed MacBook Pro and MacBook Air Models Go on Sale in India: Price, Availability
  8. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launched in India With 200-Megapixel Leica Camera with Continuous Optical Zoom: Price, Features
  9. Xiaomi 17 Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, Triple Leica Rear Camera Setup: Price, Features
  10. Google Unveils Gemini Embedding 2, Its First AI Model to Map Text, Images and Video Together
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »