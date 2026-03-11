Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PS Plus Game Catalogue Lineup for March Will Reportedly Include Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

PS Plus Game Catalogue Lineup for March Will Reportedly Include Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Persona 5 Royal, Madden NFL 26, and The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria are also reportedly joining Game Catalogue this month.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 11 March 2026 15:07 IST
PS Plus Game Catalogue Lineup for March Will Reportedly Include Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Photo Credit: Saber Interactive/ Focus Entertainment

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 released in 2024

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Space Marine 2 is a third-person shooter
  • Sony will reportedly announce the full Game Catalogue lineup on March 11
  • Game Catalogue is available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium members
Advertisement

The PS Plus Game Catalogue lineup for March has been leaked. The game subscription service will reportedly add acclaimed third-person shooter Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. Persona 5 Royal, the RPG from Atlus, is also tipped to join Game Catalogue this month, along with four other titles.

PS Plus Game Catalog March Titles Leaked

Recent rumours about PS Plus Game Catalogue titles for this month have pointed to Capcom's action-RPG Dragon's Dogma 2 being added to the service. But noted leaker billbil-kun has put an end to that rumour. In a Dealabs report published Tuesday, the tipster revealed six games that, as per their information, will join Game Catalogue in March.

The most notable of these is Space Marine 2. Saber Interactive's third-person shooter title launched in 2024 across PS5, PC, and Xbox Series S/X. The other big addition is Persona 5 Royal. The RPG is an enhanced version of the original Persona 5 that adds new content to the game.

Other games reportedly coming to PS Plus Game Catalogue include sports sim Madden NFL 26, first-person shooter Metal Eden, survival title The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria, and adventure title Astroneer.

According to the leaker, all games will be added to PS Plus Game Catalogue on March 17. Sony will reportedly reveal the full lineup of PS Plus titles coming to the service this month on March 11. Game Catalogue is available to members of PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium tiers.

For PS Plus Deluxe/Premium subscribers, the Classics Catalog will add fighting title Tekken Dark Resurrection, as revealed by Sony earlier.

Meanwhile, PS Plus monthly games for March are available for all PS Plus members to add to their game libraries. These include golf sim PGA Tour 2K25, action-RPG Monster Hunter Rise, farm life sim Slime Rancher 2, and MMO The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road.

Metal Eden

Metal Eden

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Astroneer

Astroneer

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Adventure
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 7+
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PS Plus Game Catalog, Game Catalog, PS Plus, PlayStation Plus, Warhammer 40000 Space Marine 2, Persona 5 Royal, Sony, PS5
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Vivo Y51 Pro 5G Launched in India With 7,200mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

PS Plus Game Catalogue Lineup for March Will Reportedly Include Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Finally Arrives in India at This Price
  2. Xiaomi 17 Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Leica Cameras
  3. Vivo Y51 Pro 5G Launched With 7,200mAh Battery at This Price in India
  4. This 'Digital Lutera' Android Malware Can Hijack Your UPI Account
  5. Poco X8 Pro Series Confirmed to Launch in India With This Battery
  6. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Features
  7. Gemini Embedding 2 Is Google's First AI Model to Map Text and Media
  8. PS Plus Game Catalogue Lineup for March Leaked
  9. DxOMark Ranks iPhone 17 Pro Above Galaxy S26 Ultra in Camera Performance
  10. Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Find X9s Bag NBTC Certification, Could Launch Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. PS Plus Game Catalogue Lineup for March Will Reportedly Include Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
  2. Vivo Y51 Pro 5G Launched in India With 7,200mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy A57 Renders Leak Online Again; Launch Expected Soon
  4. Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao Questions Forbes Wealth Ranking After $47 Billion Surge
  5. Poco X8 Pro Series Battery Capacity and Other Key Features Revealed as India Launch Nears
  6. New 'Digital Lutera' Android Toolkit Can Hijack Your UPI Account
  7. Redmi K90 Ultra Tipped to Feature 165Hz Display, Battery Capacity Could Exceed 8,000mAh
  8. Google Upgrades Gemini Side Panel in Workspace Apps With New Features
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra Go on Sale in India: Price, Features
  10. Laptop Prices Reportedly Set to Surge Up to 35 Percent as AI Boom Drives Component Demand
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »