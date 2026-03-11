The PS Plus Game Catalogue lineup for March has been leaked. The game subscription service will reportedly add acclaimed third-person shooter Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. Persona 5 Royal, the RPG from Atlus, is also tipped to join Game Catalogue this month, along with four other titles.

PS Plus Game Catalog March Titles Leaked

Recent rumours about PS Plus Game Catalogue titles for this month have pointed to Capcom's action-RPG Dragon's Dogma 2 being added to the service. But noted leaker billbil-kun has put an end to that rumour. In a Dealabs report published Tuesday, the tipster revealed six games that, as per their information, will join Game Catalogue in March.

The most notable of these is Space Marine 2. Saber Interactive's third-person shooter title launched in 2024 across PS5, PC, and Xbox Series S/X. The other big addition is Persona 5 Royal. The RPG is an enhanced version of the original Persona 5 that adds new content to the game.

Other games reportedly coming to PS Plus Game Catalogue include sports sim Madden NFL 26, first-person shooter Metal Eden, survival title The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria, and adventure title Astroneer.

According to the leaker, all games will be added to PS Plus Game Catalogue on March 17. Sony will reportedly reveal the full lineup of PS Plus titles coming to the service this month on March 11. Game Catalogue is available to members of PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium tiers.

For PS Plus Deluxe/Premium subscribers, the Classics Catalog will add fighting title Tekken Dark Resurrection, as revealed by Sony earlier.

Meanwhile, PS Plus monthly games for March are available for all PS Plus members to add to their game libraries. These include golf sim PGA Tour 2K25, action-RPG Monster Hunter Rise, farm life sim Slime Rancher 2, and MMO The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road.