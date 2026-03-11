The Neo-series is a smartphone range from iQOO that offers a mix of performance and value. A strategy that iQOO 15R, launched recently, has almost picked from the Neo range. Now, Gadgets 360 has exclusively learned from reliable sources that iQOO plans to change its usual release schedule for one of its most popular smartphone lineups in India, the Neo series.

It typically represents the upper mid-range segment of iQOO. The Neo series handsets often offer a combination of near-flagship-level chipsets, high refresh rate displays, and fast charging capabilities, at a competitive price point. While the brand has indeed been busy with recent launches like the iQOO 15R, sources say that iQOO is shifting its focus away from the Neo series in 2026.

No iQOO Neo Series Launches in 2026

As per the sources, the smartphone industry is gradually moving towards sharper portfolio strategies as rising component costs and increasing device prices push brands to focus on clearer differentiation and value propositions. The call to skip the Neo series aligns with this shift.

The source further said that the brand iQOO is instead focused on strengthening its flagship-led approach, concentrating on high-performance devices designed for clearly defined consumer segments. The source added that the recent expansion of the flagship lineup through the launch of iQOO 15R, targeted at working professionals, is building a more focused and relevant portfolio.

"While Neo will not launch this year, the high-performance DNA that defined Neo continues to be a key feature in iQOO's flagship portfolio as well, ensuring that consumers continue to experience the same high-performance ethos that iQOO stands for," the source said.

This also marks a notable shift in the brand's strategy. Over the past few years, Neo devices have been an important part of iQOO's India portfolio, especially during mid-year refresh cycles and festive sales, where the phones typically targeted buyers looking for flagship-grade processors at upper mid-range prices. The company, however, has not publicly commented on any change to its Neo strategy for 2026.

For context, the brand had a relatively active 2025 when it came to the Neo lineup. The iQOO Neo 10R launched in India in March last year with a starting price of Rs. 26,999. A few months later, the company followed it up with the iQOO Neo 10, which debuted at Rs. 31,999, expanding the series further into the upper mid-range segment.

So far in 2026, however, there has been no sign of a new Neo model in the country. Instead, the company appears to be focusing on other product lines. In February, iQOO launched the iQOO 15R in India with a starting price of Rs. 44,990. At the more affordable end of the market, the brand is also gearing up for the March 12 launch of the iQOO Z11x, which is expected to target buyers in the sub-Rs. 23,000 segment.