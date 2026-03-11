Technology News
Exclusive: iQOO Neo Series to Skip 2026 Launch as Brand Refines Flagship Strategy

This would be the first time since the Neo series arrived in India that a full calendar year has passed without a new model bearing the brand.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 11 March 2026 12:52 IST
Exclusive: iQOO Neo Series to Skip 2026 Launch as Brand Refines Flagship Strategy

The iQOO Neo 10R 5G (pictured) was launched in India in March 2025

Highlights
  • iQOO will not be introducing a new Neo series device in 2026
  • The company is focused on strenthening its flagship-led approach
  • iQOO Neo 10 was the last Neo-series device from the brand
The Neo-series is a smartphone range from iQOO that offers a mix of performance and value. A strategy that iQOO 15R, launched recently, has almost picked from the Neo range. Now, Gadgets 360 has exclusively learned from reliable sources that iQOO plans to change its usual release schedule for one of its most popular smartphone lineups in India, the Neo series.

It typically represents the upper mid-range segment of iQOO. The Neo series handsets often offer a combination of near-flagship-level chipsets, high refresh rate displays, and fast charging capabilities, at a competitive price point. While the brand has indeed been busy with recent launches like the iQOO 15R, sources say that iQOO is shifting its focus away from the Neo series in 2026.

No iQOO Neo Series Launches in 2026

As per the sources, the smartphone industry is gradually moving towards sharper portfolio strategies as rising component costs and increasing device prices push brands to focus on clearer differentiation and value propositions. The call to skip the Neo series aligns with this shift.

The source further said that the brand iQOO is instead focused on strengthening its flagship-led approach, concentrating on high-performance devices designed for clearly defined consumer segments. The source added that the recent expansion of the flagship lineup through the launch of iQOO 15R, targeted at working professionals, is building a more focused and relevant portfolio.

"While Neo will not launch this year, the high-performance DNA that defined Neo continues to be a key feature in iQOO's flagship portfolio as well, ensuring that consumers continue to experience the same high-performance ethos that iQOO stands for," the source said.

This also marks a notable shift in the brand's strategy. Over the past few years, Neo devices have been an important part of iQOO's India portfolio, especially during mid-year refresh cycles and festive sales, where the phones typically targeted buyers looking for flagship-grade processors at upper mid-range prices. The company, however, has not publicly commented on any change to its Neo strategy for 2026.

For context, the brand had a relatively active 2025 when it came to the Neo lineup. The iQOO Neo 10R launched in India in March last year with a starting price of Rs. 26,999. A few months later, the company followed it up with the iQOO Neo 10, which debuted at Rs. 31,999, expanding the series further into the upper mid-range segment.

So far in 2026, however, there has been no sign of a new Neo model in the country. Instead, the company appears to be focusing on other product lines. In February, iQOO launched the iQOO 15R in India with a starting price of Rs. 44,990. At the more affordable end of the market, the brand is also gearing up for the March 12 launch of the iQOO Z11x, which is expected to target buyers in the sub-Rs. 23,000 segment.

iQOO Neo 10 (2025)

iQOO Neo 10 (2025)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP65-rated design
  • Bright 144Hz display with excellent touch sensitivity
  • Capable primary camera
  • Excellent battery life with very fast charging
  • Good gaming performance
  • Remains cool when stressed
  • Bad
  • Design could have been more exciting
  • Poor ultrawide camera performance
  • Ultrawide video capture limited to 1080p 30fps
  • Average low-light video recording
Read detailed iQOO Neo 10 (2025) review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
iQOO Neo 10R

iQOO Neo 10R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Processor offers good performance
  • Vibrant 120Hz display with skinny borders
  • Excellent battery life
  • Fast wired charging
  • Bad
  • Heats up when stressed
  • Plasticy build quality
  • Lacks NFC
  • Overall still camera quality isn't great
  • Low light video isn't up to expectations
Read detailed iQOO Neo 10R review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6400mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
iQOO 15R

iQOO 15R

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7600mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2750 pixels
Further reading: iQoo, iQOO Neo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 Spotted in Leaked Renders That Point to Significant Design Overhaul
Microsoft’s New Copilot Cowork Can Take Actions and Autonomously Complete Tasks

