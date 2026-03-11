Samsung Galaxy S26 series smartphones are now available for purchase in India. The lineup, comprising the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra, was launched globally on February 25. The Ultra model runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset customised for Galaxy, while the standard and Plus variants are powered by Samsung's in-house Exynos 2600 SoC. All three models feature Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with up to 120Hz refresh rates, Galaxy AI capabilities, and improved camera systems with support for 8K video recording.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Price in India, Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is priced from Rs. 1,39,999 in India for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The 12GB + 512GB option costs Rs. 1,59,999, while the top-end 16GB + 1TB model is listed at Rs. 1,89,999.

The standard Samsung Galaxy S26 starts at Rs. 87,999 for the 12GB + 256GB configuration and goes up to Rs. 1,07,999 for the 12GB + 512GB variant. The Samsung Galaxy S26+ is listed at Rs. 1,19,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model, while the 12GB + 512GB version is available for Rs. 1,39,999.

The Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Ultra are offered in Cobalt Violet, Black, Sky Blue, and White colour options, while the Galaxy S26+ is available in Cobalt Violet and Black. Samsung also offers Pink Gold and Silver Shadow as exclusive colour variants on its official website. The handsets are now available for purchase through Amazon and the Samsung India online store.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Features, Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra features a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 3,120 × 1,440 resolution, while the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ sport 6.3-inch full-HD+ and 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, respectively. All three panels support a 120Hz refresh rate and are protected by Corning Gorilla Armor 2.

The Ultra model is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset customised for Galaxy, paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. The Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ run on Samsung's 2nm Exynos 2600 chipset with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. All phones ship with One UI 8.5 based on Android 16 and include Galaxy AI features such as Now Assist, Call Screen, Photo Assist, Creative Studio tools, Bixby Device Agent support, Privacy Alerts, and AI noise reduction.

For optics, the Galaxy S26 Ultra carries a quad rear camera setup with a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. All three models feature a 12-megapixel front camera. All the rear cameras across the lineup support up to 8K video recording and 4K recording at up to 60fps.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 60W wired and 25W wireless charging. The Galaxy S26 packs a 4,300mAh battery with 25W wired charging and wireless charging, while the Galaxy S26+ includes a 4,900mAh battery with 45W wired charging and wireless charging support. Connectivity options on the Galaxy S26 series include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, GPS, Bluetooth 6, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phones also support in-display fingerprint authentication.