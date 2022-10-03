Vivo Y52 5G (2022) has been launched in Taiwan as the company's latest model in its Y-series lineup. Offered in two different colour options, the new Vivo smartphone features a waterdrop-style notch display and has MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC under the hood. The Vivo Y52 5G (2022) has the same design and specifications as the Vivo Y52 5G that made its way to the European market in May last year. Other key highlights of the new phone include 48-megapixel triple rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage.

Vivo Y52 5G (2022) price, availability

The newly launched Vivo Y52 5G (2022) price is set at TWD 7,990 (roughly Rs. 20,400) for the sole 4GB + 128GB storage model. It is currently available for purchase in Taiwan in Dark Night and Glacier Blue colour options.

Details about the availability and pricing of Vivo Y52 5G (2022) in other markets including India are yet to be announced.

Vivo Y52 5G (2022) specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y52 5G (2022) runs Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 and features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) IPS LCD display. The new handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, coupled with 4GB RAM.

For optics, Vivo Y52 5G (2022) packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 2-megapixel shooter with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter at the front with an f/2.0 lens. The Vivo Y52 5G (2022) offers 128GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y52 5G (2022) include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, FM, NFC, USB OTG, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an e-compass, gyroscope, gravity sensor, light sensor, and distance sensor. It features a fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Like the model launched last year, Vivo has packed a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging on the new Vivo Y52 5G (2022). It measures 163.95x75.30x8.50mm and weighs 193 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.