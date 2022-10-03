Technology News
  Xiaomi Feels Disappointed by ED Order to Seize Assets, Says Will Continue to Protect Reputation

Xiaomi Feels Disappointed by ED Order to Seize Assets, Says Will Continue to Protect Reputation

Xiaomi and Qualcomm believe that it is a legitimate commercial arrangement for Xiaomi India to pay Qualcomm royalty, the statement said.

By Reuters |  Updated: 3 October 2022 10:52 IST
Xiaomi Feels Disappointed by ED Order to Seize Assets, Says Will Continue to Protect Reputation

Photo Credit: Reuters

Xiaomi said that over 84 percent of Rs. 5,551 crore seized by ED was the royalty payment

Highlights
  • Xiaomi India is an affiliate and one of the Xiaomi Group companies
  • Xiaomi India entered a legal agreement with Qualcomm to license IP
  • Many Chinese companies have struggled to do business in India

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Sunday said it was "disappointed" with an Indian order that froze $682 million (nearly Rs. 5,551 crore) of its assets and would continue to protect its interests.

An Indian appellate authority on Friday confirmed an April order by India's federal financial crime fighting agency, the Enforcement Directorate, to seize Rs. 5,551 crore, saying a probe found Xiaomi had made illegal remittances to foreign entities by passing them off as royalty payments.

The Chinese smart devices firm in a statement on Sunday said that over 84 percent of Rs. 5,551 crore seized by the Enforcement Directorate earlier this year was the royalty payment made to the US chipset company Qualcomm Group.

"We will continue to use all means to protect the reputation and interests of the company and our stakeholders," it said.

The company said that Xiaomi India is an affiliate and one of the Xiaomi Group companies, which entered into a legal agreement with Qualcomm to license IP for manufacturing smartphones.

Both Xiaomi and Qualcomm believe that it is a legitimate commercial arrangement for Xiaomi India to pay Qualcomm royalty, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the competent authority observed that the payment of royalty is nothing but a tool to transfer the foreign exchange out of India and the same is in "blatant violation" of the provisions of FEMA, it said.

With an 18 percent share each, Xiaomi and Samsung together lead the smartphone market in India, the world's second biggest after China, according to data from Counterpoint Research.

Many Chinese companies have struggled to do business in India due to political tensions following a border clash in 2020.

India has cited security concerns in banning more than 300 Chinese apps since then, including popular ones such TikTok, and also tightened rules for Chinese companies investing in India.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

 

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi, Xiaomi India, Qualcomm, India, ED
Vivo Y52 5G (2022) With 48-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Majority Cryptocurrencies Take a Dip; Binance Coin, Polygon Emerge Among Few Gainers

Xiaomi Feels Disappointed by ED Order to Seize Assets, Says Will Continue to Protect Reputation
Read in: हिंदी
