Vivo Y56 5G was launched in India earlier this year. The smartphone made its debut in a single storage configuration at a starting price of Rs. 19,999. Now, the company has launched another storage variant of the Vivo Y56 5G, which packs 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, priced slightly lower than the previously launched 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The smartphone runs on Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Vivo Y56 5G will now be available in a new 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model at Rs. 16,999, the smartphone company announced on Monday. The new variant is available in two colourways — Black Engine and Orange Shimmer. Users can purchase the new Vivo Y56 5G configuration model from Vivo India website, or via e-commerce websites Flipkart and Amazon. Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the smartphone was initially launched at a priced of Rs. 19,999, which was later slashed to Rs. 18,999.

The new variant of the smartphone sports same specifications as the previous variant. It runs on Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13. The handset features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixel) LCD screen. The Vivo Y56 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

For optics, it gets a dual rear camera setup, with a 50-megapixel primary sensor (f/1.8 aperture) and a 2-megapixel secondary lens (f/2.4 aperture). For selfies and video calls, it sports a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The smartphone measures 164.05x75.60x8.15mm and weighs 184 grams. The Vivo Y56 5G has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. For connectivity, it gets Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, OTG, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port support.

