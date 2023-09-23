Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 is all set to kick off soon in advance of the festive season. Ahead of announcing the official sale dates, the e-commerce website has started teasing bank offers that would be available during the annual sale. Flipkart is partnering with different lenders including ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Bank to offer instant discounts for purchases made through their cards and EMI transactions. Further, interested buyers can avail Paytm-based offers. The festive sale will bring discounts on various categories and will see new product launches. As always, Flipkart Plus members will get early access to the sale. Smartphones from brands like Apple, iQoo, OnePlus, Samsung, Realme and Xiaomi are confirmed to see price cuts during the sale.

Flipkart has published a dedicated page to tease the arrival of the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023. As per the banner on the mcirosite, the e-commerce company will give shoppers a chance to receive up to 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using select debit and credit cards of ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Bank. Further, Paytm is offering assured savings on Paytm, UPI, and wallet transactions during the sale. Customers can also use the Flipkart Pay Later feature for their purchases. Additionally, there will be options like no-cost EMIs, and exchange discounts.

Several smartphones from brands including Apple, Samsung, Google, Realme, Oppo, Xiaomi, Nothing, and Vivo are confirmed to get up to 80 percent discounts during the sale. Flipkart has already teased some of the major smartphone offers. Handsets including Moto G54 5G, Samsung Galaxy F34 5G, Realme C51, Realme 115G, Realme 11x 5G, Infinix Zero 30 5G, Moto G84 5G, Vivo V29e, Poco M6 Pro 5G are confirmed to receive price cuts during this year's Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale.

The iPhone 14 series and iPhone 13 lineup might also see price cuts. Samsung's flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra is anticipated to be available at a price tag of Rs. 92,000 (including bank offers) during the sale. Google's Pixel 7 series and Pixel 6 series are also expected to receive discounts.

As always, Flipkart will keep the major deals under wraps until the first day of the sale. The iPhone deals will be revealed on October 1, whereas Samsung's smartphone deals will be teased on October 3. Xiaomi will disclose its smartphone offers on October 7, while the offers on Pixel handsets deals will be released on October 5.

