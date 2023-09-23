Technology News

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 Instant Bank Discount Details Teased

Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2023 will offer up to 80 percent discount on smartphones.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 23 September 2023 17:30 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart will keep the major deals under wraps until the first day of the sale

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 is all set to kick off soon in advance of the festive season. Ahead of announcing the official sale dates, the e-commerce website has started teasing bank offers that would be available during the annual sale. Flipkart is partnering with different lenders including ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Bank to offer instant discounts for purchases made through their cards and EMI transactions. Further, interested buyers can avail Paytm-based offers. The festive sale will bring discounts on various categories and will see new product launches. As always, Flipkart Plus members will get early access to the sale. Smartphones from brands like Apple, iQoo, OnePlus, Samsung, Realme and Xiaomi are confirmed to see price cuts during the sale.

Flipkart has published a dedicated page to tease the arrival of the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023. As per the banner on the mcirosite, the e-commerce company will give shoppers a chance to receive up to 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using select debit and credit cards of ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Bank. Further, Paytm is offering assured savings on Paytm, UPI, and wallet transactions during the sale. Customers can also use the Flipkart Pay Later feature for their purchases. Additionally, there will be options like no-cost EMIs, and exchange discounts.

Several smartphones from brands including Apple, Samsung, Google, Realme, Oppo, Xiaomi, Nothing, and Vivo are confirmed to get up to 80 percent discounts during the sale. Flipkart has already teased some of the major smartphone offers. Handsets including Moto G54 5GSamsung Galaxy F34 5GRealme C51Realme 115GRealme 11x 5GInfinix Zero 30 5GMoto G84 5GVivo V29ePoco M6 Pro 5G are confirmed to receive price cuts during this year's Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale.

The iPhone 14 series and iPhone 13 lineup might also see price cuts. Samsung's flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra is anticipated to be available at a price tag of Rs. 92,000 (including bank offers) during the sale. Google's Pixel 7 series and Pixel 6 series are also expected to receive discounts.

As always, Flipkart will keep the major deals under wraps until the first day of the sale. The iPhone deals will be revealed on October 1, whereas Samsung's smartphone deals will be teased on October 3. Xiaomi will disclose its smartphone offers on October 7, while the offers on Pixel handsets deals will be released on October 5.

M6 Pro 5G

M6 Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.79-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android Android 13
Resolution 2460x1080 pixels
Motorola Moto G84 5G

Motorola Moto G84 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Realme 11X 5G

Realme 11X 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.72-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6100+
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.46-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 1280
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Motorola G54 5G

Motorola G54 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7200
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, low weight
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Polished software experience
  • IP68 rating and wireless charging
  • Dependable cameras
  • Speedy all-round performance
  • Bad
  • No bundled fast charger
  • Lukewarm upgrade over predecessor
  • Missing microSD card slot
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
iPhone 14

iPhone 14

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Very similar to iPhone 13
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 review
Display 6.06-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 13

iPhone 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Bright and accurate display
  • Good gaming performance
  • Excellent cameras, quality video recording
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still too large for most hands
  • Loaded with bloatware
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, 90Hz display
  • Good quality cameras
  • Good gaming performance
  • Bloatware-free software, timely updates
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rating
  • Bad
  • Video recording could be better
  • Gets warm under load
  • No bundled charger
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 7 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Google Tensor G2
Front Camera 10.8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, Flipkart Big Billion Days, Flipkart, Apple, Xiaomi, Vivo, Nothing


