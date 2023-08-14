Technology News
Vivo Y56 has a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) display while the Vivo Y16 comes with a 6.51-inch IPS HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD panel.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 August 2023 20:12 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y16 (left) and Vivo Y56 (right) are both offered in two colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo Y16 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC
  • The phones run Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13
  • Vivo Y56 5G is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC

Vivo Y56 and Vivo Y16 are now offered in India at discounted prices. The Vivo Y56 model launched in the country in February with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging support, while the Vivo Y16 was unveiled in September 2022 with a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery, as well. The Vivo Y16 was launched in two storage options, while the Vivo Y56 was introduced in a single storage variant. Following are the revised prices of the handsets and their variants.

Vivo Y56, Vivo Y16 price in India 

With the revised prices, the lone 8GB + 128GB variant of the Vivo Y56 is now priced in the country at Rs. 18,999, down from its launch price tag of Rs. 19,999. It is offered in Black Engine and Orange Shimmer colour options. There are additional discounts and cashback offers of up to Rs. 2,000 offered over the slashed price on select bank cards.vivo Y16 vivo Y56 inline v

The Vivo Y16, on the other hand, has also a received a Rs. 1,000 price cut and will now start at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, while the 4GB + 128GB variant is marked at Rs. 12,999. The phone is available in Drizzling Gold and Stellar Black colourways. Like the Vivo Y56, this model also offers additional bank discounts of up to Rs. 2,000 over the new prices and a flat cashback offer of up to Rs. 1,000.

Vivo Y56 specifications, features

Sporting a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixel) LCD display, the Vivo Y56 comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM, virtually expandable up to 16GB, and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

The camera unit of the Vivo Y56 includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor along with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor at the back and a 16-megapixel sensor at the front. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging support. It also supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, OTG, FM radio, and USB Type-C connectivity.

Vivo Y16 specifications, features

Vivo Y16 features a 6.51-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD panel and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. Its dual rear camera unit includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, while the front camera is equipped with a 5-megapixel sensor.

The Vivo Y16 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, which is claimed to offer video streaming time of up to 18 hours. Its glass-like back panel is fitted with a fingerprint and scratch-resistant material. 

Further reading: Vivo Y56, Vivo Y16 , Vivo Y56 price in India, Vivo Y16 price in India, Vivo Y56 specifications, Vivo Y16 specifications, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
COAI Says Delicensing of Spectrum in 6GHz Band Could Hamper 5G, 6G Rollout in India, Cause Loss to Exchequer

