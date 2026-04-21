Vivo Y6t has been launched in China as a budget 5G smartphone with a large 6,500mAh battery, a 120Hz display, and a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. The handset focuses on durability and endurance, featuring SGS 5-star drop and shock resistance certification along with a long-life battery rated for extended usage. It also offers dual-SIM 5G support, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and OriginOS 6 based on Android 16, targeting users looking for a reliable everyday device.

Vivo Y6t Price, Availability

The Vivo Y6t is priced in China at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 23,300) for the 6GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB+128GB and 6GB+256GB models are both priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 26,000). It is available in Flowing Clouds White, Sunset Blue and Twilight Black (translated from Chinese) colour options.

The smartphone is currently available for pre-order via Vivo China's website and is scheduled to go on sale on April 27.

Vivo Y6t Features, Specifications

The Vivo Y6t comes with a 6.74-inch HD (1600×720 pixels) LCD screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The phone runs on OriginOS 6, based on Android 16 out of the box.

For optics, the Vivo Y6t comes with a single 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and autofocus, along with a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. Both cameras support up to 1080p video recording.

The Vivo Y6t houses a 6,500mAh battery with 15W wired charging support and also supports OTG reverse charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, gravity sensor, and an electronic compass. It also includes an infrared remote control feature.

Vivo says that the Y6t handset has an SGS 5-star certification for drop and shock resistance. The handset measures 167.40mm × 77.10mm × 8.39mm and weighs approximately 209g.

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