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From Hardware Guru to CEO: Why John Ternus Is the Right Choice for Apple

John Ternus will take over as the CEO of Apple starting September 1.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 21 April 2026 18:01 IST
From Hardware Guru to CEO: Why John Ternus Is the Right Choice for Apple

Photo Credit: Apple

John Ternus will take over as the CEO of Apple starting September 1.

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Highlights
  • Ternus will replace Tim Cook, who is transitioning to executive chairman
  • The 50-year-old has been working at Apple for the last 25 years
  • Ternus was selected as the next CEO unanimously by the Apple board
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In the 21st century, the CEO seat at Apple has been one of the most stable and iconic jobs in the tech world. First defined by Steve Jobs and later reimagined by Tim Cook, the top position in the tech giant has defined the trajectory of the global consumer tech innovation. So, when the company announced that Cook was stepping down to make way for John Ternus, the world reacted with curiosity and surprise.

Instead of opting for a more popular name, such as Craig Federighi or Eddy Cue, the company board bestowed the top job on a guy who has mostly worked behind the scenes. However, this is not a first for the company. In August 2011, when Apple was navigating a difficult period after Jobs stepped down due to health reasons, the company looked at the relatively unknown Cook to take the reins — a move that defined Apple's fortunes for the last 15 years. And now again, with Ternus, the Cupertino giant might have pulled a similar masterstroke.

Tim Cook's Transition

The announcement that Cook would be stepping down as the CEO and would be transitioning to the role of executive chairman of the Apple board of directors took many by surprise. However, it wasn't a decision that was taken overnight or in the last few weeks. The first time reports claimed that the executive was looking to step down was in October 2025, a month before Cook would turn 65.

In the US, the typical age of retirement is between 62 and 67, with 65 being the sweet spot. The earliest reports highlighted that the company was actively looking for Cook's successor. The conversations were reportedly also driven by the fact that Apple had to replace several key executives in the last two years, including the former Chief Financial Officer, Luca Maestri, and the former Chief Operating Officer, Jeff Williams. The vanguard was growing thin.

In the following days, reports mentioned several potential candidates who could take over from Cook, some of whom have been mentioned above. But the age factor always played a role. Most of the senior leaders were in their late 50s or early 60s, making them a short-term fix instead of a long-term solution. Others were brought into the leadership recently and were not deemed senior enough to wear the dynamic and influential hat of Apple CEO. But just like 2011, the company found the right man in someone who was not really considered a public figure.

Enter John Ternus

Ternus, who is currently serving as the Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering and will take the CEO seat on September 1, has been in the race since day one. Well-regarded by Apple loyalists and trusted by Cook himself, the mechanical engineer turned hardware guru built his place in the company over a period of 25 years.

He joined Apple's product design team in 2001 and was elevated to the role of Vice President of Hardware Engineering in 2013, before joining the leadership team in 2021. He is known within the company for his work on Mac devices, and the announcement post credited him for the recently launched MacBook Neo. He has also been instrumental in the introduction of many generations of iPad, AirPods, iPhone, and Apple Watch.

The Wall Street Journal highlighted, citing people working in the company, that Ternus is regarded as a “great collaborator who inspires fierce loyalty,” a levelheaded voice, and perhaps most importantly, “a super nice guy.” As a leader, he is said to be decisive, focused, and to prefer a hands-on approach. The report also claimed that he has a strong understanding of the company's culture and knows how to get things done.

Citing the same unnamed sources, the publication also claimed that Ternus is not known for taking big risks and instead is said to prefer a calculated approach. These attributes paint a picture of a charismatic diplomat who can keep the ship steady, but not of a ruthless innovator that many believe the company has been lacking ever since the departure of Jobs.

But he does bring an exciting upside to the role. Considered a genius in technical know-how, Ternus brings decades of hardware experience to the table. That means he comes equipped with both product knowledge and supply chain understanding — the stronghold of the previous two CEOs.

Taking Charge During Troubling Times

As soon as Ternus takes charge of the company, the future CEO will have his job cut out for him. The age of AI has emerged as the biggest challenge for Apple in recent years. The company entered the AI race fashionably late, and instead of developing and scaling the technology in-house, it relied on third-party help. Despite that, in the last two years, the Cupertino giant has offered only novelty tools and dated features when compared to rivals.

Apple's biggest failure has been the inability to upgrade Siri, a voice assistant that has fallen behind the most basic AI chatbots available in the market. Despite making promises and big previews during its events, the iPhone maker has consistently delayed the upgrade, with the most recent timeline being later this year, after Apple's partnership with Google secured it a custom Gemini model.

For Ternus, the biggest responsibility would be to find a cost-effective way to scale out its Apple Foundation Models and the AI infrastructure to ensure that it does not miss out on the ongoing agentic shift. The company has spent a decade pioneering the software technology for iPhone, but now, it must learn from the competitors and fast, to ensure that brand value is not the only reason behind Apple's market share.

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Further reading: John Ternus, Apple, Apple CEO, Tim Cook
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
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