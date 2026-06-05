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OnePlus Community Sale Brings Offers on OnePlus 15, OnePlus Nord 6, OnePlus Pad 4 and More

OnePlus is offering up to six months of no-cost EMI on select credit card transactions across eligible models.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 5 June 2026 09:46 IST
OnePlus Community Sale Brings Offers on OnePlus 15, OnePlus Nord 6, OnePlus Pad 4 and More

OnePlus 15's launch price in India was set at Rs. 72,999 for the base variant

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Highlights
  • The OnePlus 15 gets a Rs. 3,000 bank discount during the sale
  • Discounts are also available on Nord 6 series and tablets
  • Sale offers are live across major retail sites until June 10
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OnePlus Community Sale 2026 in India was announced on Thursday. The limited-period sale brings discounts, bank offers, and no-cost EMI options on a wide range of OnePlus products. The company has announced discounts on the flagship OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R, as well as the OnePlus 13 lineup, latest Nord smartphones, tablets, and audio products. Customers can avail of the offers through OnePlus India, Amazon, Flipkart, and select offline retail channels.

OnePlus Community Sale Offers

Among the most notable offers is the OnePlus 15. The company has announced a bank discount of Rs. 3,000 on its flagship handset. This brings down its effective sale price from Rs. 77,999 to Rs. 74,999. There is a similar bank offer on the OnePlus 15R, too, lowering its effective price to Rs. 51,999.

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Those who want a flagship phone without spending a premium can take a look at the OnePlus 13. Originally priced at Rs. 69,999, the former flagship gets a temporary price cut of Rs. 12,000 alongside a Rs. 5,000 instant bank discount. This reduces its effective price to Rs. 52,999. Meanwhile, the compact OnePlus 13s has also received a Rs. 2,000 discount and a Rs. 3,000 bank offer, bringing its effective price down to Rs. 49,999.

OnePlus is also extending the community offers to its Nord series. The latest OnePlus Nord 6 is available for Rs. 40,999, with a Rs. 2,000 instant bank discount. The OnePlus Nord CE6 can be purchased at an effective price of Rs. 29,999 after a Rs. 2,000 bank discount, while the Nord CE6 Lite also has an instant bank discount of Rs. 1,500, reducing its price to Rs. 21,499.

The company is offering up to six months of no-cost EMI on select credit card transactions across eligible models.

Apart from smartphones, OnePlus has also announced offers on tablets. The OnePlus Pad 4 is listed with a Rs. 3,000 instant bank discount, bringing its effective price to Rs. 56,999. The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is available at an effective price of Rs. 26,999, while the Pad Lite can be purchased for Rs. 16,999 after applicable discounts.

In addition to price cuts, OnePlus is bundling a complimentary Stylo Pro with the Pad 4 and a free Stylo Go 2 with the Pad Go 2 for a limited period.

Moving on, the OnePlus Buds 4 are available for Rs. 6,099, while the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 can be purchased for Rs. 11,999. Other discounted products include the Nord Buds 3, Nord Buds 3 Pro, Nord Buds 4 Pro, Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC, and Bullets Wireless Z3.

OnePlus said that the offers are live across the OnePlus India website, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Blinkit, and select offline retail partners across the country. While the OnePlus Community Sale runs until June 10, some bundled offers and promotional benefits will only remain valid until June 7.

OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and attractive colour options
  • Flawless flagship performance
  • Clean, polished, and feature-rich software
  • Exceptional battery life and charging speeds
  • Bad
  • 165Hz is not worth the lower display resolution
  • No alert slider
  • Hasselblad-exclusive features missing
  • Expensive
Read detailed OnePlus 15 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
OnePlus 15R

OnePlus 15R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth 165Hz AMOLED display
  • Strong gaming performance
  • Excellent durability and software support
  • Outstanding battery life
  • Bad
  • No telephoto camera
  • No LTPO display
  • More expensive than OnePlus 13R
Read detailed OnePlus 15R review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
OnePlus Nord 6

OnePlus Nord 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent, flagship-grade display
  • Strong, consistent everyday performance
  • Stellar battery life
  • Strong value-for-money proposition
  • Bad
  • Cameras are decent, not segment-leading
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 6 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 9000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2272 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 6

OnePlus Nord CE 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good-looking phone all around
  • Display is one of the best in the segment
  • Dependable everyday performance, clean software experience
  • Excellent battery life and fast charging
  • Bad
  • No ultra-wide camera
  • Gaming performance could be better
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 6 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP68 and IP69-rated design
  • Magnetic accessories
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Plenty of AI features
  • Buttery smooth software performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • AI image editing tools aren't impressive
  • Accessories need the magnetic case to function
Read detailed OnePlus 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB, 24GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
OnePlus Pad 4

OnePlus Pad 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display and stellar audio
  • Exceptional performance
  • Open Canvas makes multitasking useful
  • Battery lasts long
  • Bad
  • Display is reflective in bright light
  • On the more expensive side
Read detailed OnePlus Pad 4 review
Display 13.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 3392x2400 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 16
Storage 256MB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 13380mAh
Comments

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Further reading: OnePlus Community Sale, OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15R, OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, OnePlus Nord 6, OnePlus Nord CE6, OnePlus Pad 4, OnePlus Pad Go 2
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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