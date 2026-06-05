OnePlus Community Sale 2026 in India was announced on Thursday. The limited-period sale brings discounts, bank offers, and no-cost EMI options on a wide range of OnePlus products. The company has announced discounts on the flagship OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R, as well as the OnePlus 13 lineup, latest Nord smartphones, tablets, and audio products. Customers can avail of the offers through OnePlus India, Amazon, Flipkart, and select offline retail channels.

OnePlus Community Sale Offers

Among the most notable offers is the OnePlus 15. The company has announced a bank discount of Rs. 3,000 on its flagship handset. This brings down its effective sale price from Rs. 77,999 to Rs. 74,999. There is a similar bank offer on the OnePlus 15R, too, lowering its effective price to Rs. 51,999.

Those who want a flagship phone without spending a premium can take a look at the OnePlus 13. Originally priced at Rs. 69,999, the former flagship gets a temporary price cut of Rs. 12,000 alongside a Rs. 5,000 instant bank discount. This reduces its effective price to Rs. 52,999. Meanwhile, the compact OnePlus 13s has also received a Rs. 2,000 discount and a Rs. 3,000 bank offer, bringing its effective price down to Rs. 49,999.

OnePlus is also extending the community offers to its Nord series. The latest OnePlus Nord 6 is available for Rs. 40,999, with a Rs. 2,000 instant bank discount. The OnePlus Nord CE6 can be purchased at an effective price of Rs. 29,999 after a Rs. 2,000 bank discount, while the Nord CE6 Lite also has an instant bank discount of Rs. 1,500, reducing its price to Rs. 21,499.

The company is offering up to six months of no-cost EMI on select credit card transactions across eligible models.

Apart from smartphones, OnePlus has also announced offers on tablets. The OnePlus Pad 4 is listed with a Rs. 3,000 instant bank discount, bringing its effective price to Rs. 56,999. The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is available at an effective price of Rs. 26,999, while the Pad Lite can be purchased for Rs. 16,999 after applicable discounts.

In addition to price cuts, OnePlus is bundling a complimentary Stylo Pro with the Pad 4 and a free Stylo Go 2 with the Pad Go 2 for a limited period.

Moving on, the OnePlus Buds 4 are available for Rs. 6,099, while the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 can be purchased for Rs. 11,999. Other discounted products include the Nord Buds 3, Nord Buds 3 Pro, Nord Buds 4 Pro, Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC, and Bullets Wireless Z3.

OnePlus said that the offers are live across the OnePlus India website, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Blinkit, and select offline retail partners across the country. While the OnePlus Community Sale runs until June 10, some bundled offers and promotional benefits will only remain valid until June 7.