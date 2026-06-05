With the commencement of the new month, the OTT platforms are geared up too. Your favorite digital platforms are coming up with some of the most anticipated releases for the viewers. Whether you are looking to spend time binge watching a light-hearted romcom, or if thrillers excite you, then, this week's releases are definitely working in favour. From Ranveer Singh's Dhuradhar 2: The Revenge, to Madhuri Dixit's Maa Behen, there's a lot to add in your watchlist. Explore now.

Top OTT Releases This Week

Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Release Date: June 4th, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix / JioHotstar

Genre: Spy Thriller, Crime

Cast: Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal

Directed by Aditya Dhar, after the incidents from Part 1, this film will follow Jakirat Singh Rangi as Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer Singh), who will be titled as Sher-e-Baloch. Furthermore, the plot will begin with Jaskirat's past and explore the tragic incidents that led to the loss of his parents. The film will take on his role in the high-stakes game, where Hamza must navigate his way to seek revenge for the 26/11 terror attacks, infiltrate the existing syndicate, and confront the shifting dynamics due to the power. The sequences are highly terrifying, and the action keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats.

Maa Behen

Release Date: June 4th, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Comedy, Thriller

Cast: Madhuri Dixit Nene, Tripti Dimri, Dharna Durga, Ravi Kishan

Directed by Suresh Tiwari, Maa Behen is a dark comedy-thriller web series that revolves around a dysfunctional trio, including a widow mother and two estranged daughters, whose lives turn upside down when they find a dead body of their neighbor in the kitchen. Only to save themselves from getting trapped, this trio then tries to cover up the crime, leading to even more chaos. The series further explores themes of survival and empowerment.

Office Romance

Release Date: June 5th, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein, Betty Gilpin

This is a Jennifer Lopez starrer romance comedy film that centres around Jackie, the CEO and President of the Air Cruz, who runs her company with strict anti-fraternization policy. However, things take a turn when she herself falls for the newly hired young lawyer. Now, the duo must hide their connection and save themselves from breaking the CEO's rule by herself. The sequences are light-hearted and bring along a soft combination of romance and comedy.

The Pyramid Scheme

Release Date: June 5th, 2026

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Drama

Cast: Paramvir Cheema, Ravir Shorey, Ashish Raghav, Anjan Srivastav, Alfia Jafry

Created by Shreyansh Pandey, the plot of the series centres around an impatient young man, whose lure for success and making quick money, lands him entangled in the web of a collapsing marketing scheme. The plot explores key themes of greed, trust, and social status. The sequences are expected to be highly engaging with a strong storyline and an outstanding starcast.

Gullak Season 5

Release Date: June 5th, 2026

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Genre: Family Drama

Cast: Jameel Khan, Anant V Joshi, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Harsh Mayar

Gullak Season 5 will make a comeback with its new season, where the plot will explore the pressures of the middle-class family. This season will centre around more responsibilities and will be confronted by new digital realities. The Mishra Family will then navigate the changing family dynamics, all sticking to their middle-class routes.

Brown

Release Date: June 5th, 2026

OTT Platform: Zee 5

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Cast: Karishma Kapoor, Jisshu Sengupta, Surya Sharma, Soni Razdan, Helen Khan

Directed by Abhinay Deo, Brown is an adaptation of a neo-noir psychological crime thriller novel named City of Death. This series will revolve around a smart yet recovering alcoholic detective from the Kolkata Police Force, whose investigation of a chilling murder entangles her with the present and her personal demons. While she navigates her task towards finding the serial killer and uncovering the secrets, she must confront her buried glutes and struggles.

Patriot

Release Date: June 5th, 2026

OTT Platform: Zee 5

Genre: Spy Thriller

Cast: Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, Patriot is one of the most anticipated Malayalam spy thriller films that revolves around intelligence operatives and whistleblowers who embark on an investigation to uncover an illegal cyber-surveillance program that soon exposes a big political conspiracy. The film explores themes of anti-mass surveillance, data protection, and government overreach.

The Marked Woman

Release Date: June 5th, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Psychological Thriller

Cast: Anna Rujas, Candela Pena, Kira Miro

Directed by Gabe Ibanez, The Marked Woman is a Spanish psychological thriller film that revolves around an unconscious woman who is found trapped inside a shipping container at the port of Barcelona. However, things take a turn when the officers discover that she has lost her memory and does not remember of her ending up at the port. Only then, the authorities embark on an investigation, and what unfolds next exposes hidden secrets.

Night Shift for Cuties

Release Date: June 4th, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Cast: Shenina Cinnamon, Nadia Shafira, Emir Mahira

This is a light-hearted drama series that follows two best friends who are devoted fan of a K-Pop group. However, their bond is put to test, when they are offered an opportunity to meet their favourite idol group. Only then, their friendship is transformed into a rivalry and explores what limits will they reach to fulfil their obsession.

Other OTT Releases This Week