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New OTT Releases This Week (June 01 - June 07): Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, Maa Behen, Office Romance, The Pyramid Scheme, and More

The OTT platforms are ready to buzz your digital screens with some of the most anticipated movies and series like Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Gullak S5, Brown, and more.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 June 2026 11:48 IST
New OTT Releases This Week (June 01 - June 07): Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, Maa Behen, Office Romance, The Pyramid Scheme, and More

Top OTT Releases of the Week (1st June - 7th June)

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Highlights
  • The streaming platforms have just dropped the fresh releases
  • Top releases include Maa Behen, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Gullak S5, and m
  • Streaming platforms include Prime Video, Netflix, JioCinema, Zee5, etc.
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With the commencement of the new month, the OTT platforms are geared up too. Your favorite digital platforms are coming up with some of the most anticipated releases for the viewers. Whether you are looking to spend time binge watching a light-hearted romcom, or if thrillers excite you, then, this week's releases are definitely working in favour. From Ranveer Singh's Dhuradhar 2: The Revenge, to Madhuri Dixit's Maa Behen, there's a lot to add in your watchlist. Explore now.

Top OTT Releases This Week

Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Release Date: June 4th, 2026
OTT Platform: Netflix / JioHotstar
Genre: Spy Thriller, Crime
Cast: Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal

Directed by Aditya Dhar, after the incidents from Part 1, this film will follow Jakirat Singh Rangi as Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer Singh), who will be titled as Sher-e-Baloch. Furthermore, the plot will begin with Jaskirat's past and explore the tragic incidents that led to the loss of his parents. The film will take on his role in the high-stakes game, where Hamza must navigate his way to seek revenge for the 26/11 terror attacks, infiltrate the existing syndicate, and confront the shifting dynamics due to the power. The sequences are highly terrifying, and the action keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats.

Maa Behen

Release Date: June 4th, 2026
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Comedy, Thriller
Cast: Madhuri Dixit Nene, Tripti Dimri, Dharna Durga, Ravi Kishan

Directed by Suresh Tiwari, Maa Behen is a dark comedy-thriller web series that revolves around a dysfunctional trio, including a widow mother and two estranged daughters, whose lives turn upside down when they find a dead body of their neighbor in the kitchen. Only to save themselves from getting trapped, this trio then tries to cover up the crime, leading to even more chaos. The series further explores themes of survival and empowerment.

Office Romance

Release Date: June 5th, 2026
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Romance, Comedy
Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein, Betty Gilpin

This is a Jennifer Lopez starrer romance comedy film that centres around Jackie, the CEO and President of the Air Cruz, who runs her company with strict anti-fraternization policy. However, things take a turn when she herself falls for the newly hired young lawyer. Now, the duo must hide their connection and save themselves from breaking the CEO's rule by herself. The sequences are light-hearted and bring along a soft combination of romance and comedy.

The Pyramid Scheme

Release Date: June 5th, 2026
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Genre: Drama
Cast: Paramvir Cheema, Ravir Shorey, Ashish Raghav, Anjan Srivastav, Alfia Jafry

Created by Shreyansh Pandey, the plot of the series centres around an impatient young man, whose lure for success and making quick money, lands him entangled in the web of a collapsing marketing scheme. The plot explores key themes of greed, trust, and social status. The sequences are expected to be highly engaging with a strong storyline and an outstanding starcast.

Gullak Season 5

Release Date: June 5th, 2026
OTT Platform: Sony LIV
Genre: Family Drama
Cast: Jameel Khan, Anant V Joshi, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Harsh Mayar

Gullak Season 5 will make a comeback with its new season, where the plot will explore the pressures of the middle-class family. This season will centre around more responsibilities and will be confronted by new digital realities. The Mishra Family will then navigate the changing family dynamics, all sticking to their middle-class routes.

Brown

Release Date: June 5th, 2026
OTT Platform: Zee 5
Genre: Crime, Thriller
Cast: Karishma Kapoor, Jisshu Sengupta, Surya Sharma, Soni Razdan, Helen Khan

Directed by Abhinay Deo, Brown is an adaptation of a neo-noir psychological crime thriller novel named City of Death. This series will revolve around a smart yet recovering alcoholic detective from the Kolkata Police Force, whose investigation of a chilling murder entangles her with the present and her personal demons. While she navigates her task towards finding the serial killer and uncovering the secrets, she must confront her buried glutes and struggles.

Patriot

Release Date: June 5th, 2026
OTT Platform: Zee 5
Genre: Spy Thriller
Cast: Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, Patriot is one of the most anticipated Malayalam spy thriller films that revolves around intelligence operatives and whistleblowers who embark on an investigation to uncover an illegal cyber-surveillance program that soon exposes a big political conspiracy. The film explores themes of anti-mass surveillance, data protection, and government overreach.

The Marked Woman

Release Date: June 5th, 2026
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Psychological Thriller
Cast: Anna Rujas, Candela Pena, Kira Miro

Directed by Gabe Ibanez, The Marked Woman is a Spanish psychological thriller film that revolves around an unconscious woman who is found trapped inside a shipping container at the port of Barcelona. However, things take a turn when the officers discover that she has lost her memory and does not remember of her ending up at the port. Only then, the authorities embark on an investigation, and what unfolds next exposes hidden secrets.

Night Shift for Cuties

Release Date: June 4th, 2026
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Drama, Comedy
Cast: Shenina Cinnamon, Nadia Shafira, Emir Mahira

This is a light-hearted drama series that follows two best friends who are devoted fan of a K-Pop group. However, their bond is put to test, when they are offered an opportunity to meet their favourite idol group. Only then, their friendship is transformed into a rivalry and explores what limits will they reach to fulfil their obsession.

Other OTT Releases This Week

Title Streaming Platform Release Date
Don't Call it a Comeback JioHotstar June 1st, 2026
Not Suitable for Work JioHotstar June 2nd, 2026
Made In India: A Titan Story Amazon MX Player June 3rd, 2026
Carmeni Selvam Amazon Prime Video June 3rd, 2026
The Witness Netflix June 4th, 2026
Schitt's Creek Lionsgate Play June 5th, 2026
Cape Fear Apple TV+ June 5th, 2026
Mexico 86 Netflix June 5th, 2026
Mechanic Rocky SunNXT June 5th, 2026
KD: The Devil Zee 5 June 5th, 2026
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Further reading: Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Maa Behen, Office Romance, ott platform
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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