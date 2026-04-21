Vivo Y600 Pro is confirmed to be launched in China soon. However, the company has yet to reveal the specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Ahead of its unveiling, the handset has been listed on multiple platforms, including the China Telecom site, revealing its chipset, battery capacity, camera configuration, colourways, and storage options. On the other hand, the Vivo Y600 Pro has been spotted on a benchmarking platform, hinting at the performance it may offer. Additionally, the handset has been listed on a certification website in China, revealing its charging speed. The Vivo Y600 Pro could be offered in four colour options. It might also feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series chipset.

Vivo Y600 Pro Spotted on Multiple Platforms With the Model Number V2561A

The upcoming Vivo Y600 Pro has been listed on the China Telecom website with the model V2561A. The listing reveals that the handset will be backed by a 10,200mAh battery. The smartphone is shown to feature a 6.83-inch (1,260 x 2,800 pixels) screen, featuring a hole-punch display cutout, housing a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The handset might measure 163.90×76.50×8.15mm.

The listing also reveals that the Vivo Y600 Pro will be available for purchase in China in four colour options, dubbed Bright Moon Black, Floating Gold, Starry Purple, and Vast Blue (translated from Chinese). Additionally, the handset could be offered in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 8GB + 512GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations.

Vivo Y600 Pro was listed on China's 3C database with the model number V2561A

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ 3C

It might feature a USB Type-C port, NFC, a proximity sensor, an orientation sensor, a light sensor, and a gravity sensor. The Vivo Y600 Pro could launch as a dual SIM handset that runs on Android 16. On top of this, a Vivo handset with the same model number has been spotted on China's 3C certification database, suggesting that the soon-to-be-launched Vivo Y600 Pro will launch with support for 80W wired fast charging.

Separately, the Vivo Y600 Pro, with the same model number, has been listed on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. The listing shows that the handset will be powered by a MediaTek MT6858 chipset, featuring four efficiency cores clocked at 2GHz and four performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.5GHz. The listed unit was running Android 16, sporting 12GB of RAM. It manages to score 1,036 points on the single-core performance test, while scoring 3,103 points on the multi-core performance test.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.