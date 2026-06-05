The Asics GEL-Kayano 33 was launched in India on Friday as the latest addition to the flagship stability running shoe lineup. As per the company, the product builds upon the legacy of the GEL-Kayano series and brings upgraded cushioning for a more comfortable running experience. With the Asics GEL-Kayano 33, the brand has introduced a new FluidSupport technology that is claimed to work in tandem with dual-layer cushioning for enhanced stability.

Asics GEL-Kayano 33 Price in India, Availability

The Asics GEL-Kayano 33 price in India has been set at Rs. 16,999. The running shoe is available for purchase through Asics retail stores across the country and via the company's official website.

Customers can buy the Gel-Kayano 33 in a single Energy Aqua colourway, in sizes ranging from UK5 to UK13.

Asics GEL-Kayano 33 Features, Specifications

According to Asics, the GEL-Kayano 33 introduces FluidSupport technology. It is a new stability system that is claimed to have been developed through extensive research and testing. This technology is said to work with the body's natural movement patterns and provides forward guidance from heel strike through toe-off for more consistent support throughout a run.

Commenting on the launch, Lucy Charles-Barclay, Asics athlete and professional triathlete, said, “The GEL-Kayano 33 shoe gives me that balance and peace of mind - it feels really cushioned underfoot, but still stable enough to keep me moving efficiently, even when I'm fatigued.”

The running shoe is constructed using a dual-layer midsole, with the top layer leveraging FF BLAST MAX cushioning for a softer, lighter, and more responsive underfoot feel. It sits above the FF BLAST PLUS foam. Asics claims this helps cradle the foot and improve stability. Further, the overall weight of the shoe is said to have been reduced compared to its preceding model.

The combination is advertised to result in a more plush running experience while retaining the traditional support of the GEL-Kayano series. The Asics GEL-Kayano 33 also incorporates PureGEL technology in key areas to improve shock absorption and reduce impact forces during landing.

Other updates include a redesigned engineered mesh upper for improved breathability and an adaptive fit.