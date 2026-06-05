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Asics GEL-Kayano 33 Launched in India With New Stability Tech, FluidSupport System

The Asics GEL-Kayano 33 incorporates PureGEL technology in key areas to improve shock absorption and reduce impact forces during landing.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 5 June 2026 15:45 IST
Asics GEL-Kayano 33 Launched in India With New Stability Tech, FluidSupport System

Photo Credit: Asics

Asics has launched the running shoe in a single Aqua Energy colourway

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Highlights
  • The Asics GEL-Kayano 33 is priced at Rs. 16,999 in India
  • The running shoe features new FluidSupport technology
  • It is available in sizes ranging from UK5 to UK13
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The Asics GEL-Kayano 33 was launched in India on Friday as the latest addition to the flagship stability running shoe lineup. As per the company, the product builds upon the legacy of the GEL-Kayano series and brings upgraded cushioning for a more comfortable running experience. With the Asics GEL-Kayano 33, the brand has introduced a new FluidSupport technology that is claimed to work in tandem with dual-layer cushioning for enhanced stability.

Asics GEL-Kayano 33 Price in India, Availability

The Asics GEL-Kayano 33 price in India has been set at Rs. 16,999. The running shoe is available for purchase through Asics retail stores across the country and via the company's official website.

Customers can buy the Gel-Kayano 33 in a single Energy Aqua colourway, in sizes ranging from UK5 to UK13.

Asics GEL-Kayano 33 Features, Specifications

According to Asics, the GEL-Kayano 33 introduces FluidSupport technology. It is a new stability system that is claimed to have been developed through extensive research and testing. This technology is said to work with the body's natural movement patterns and provides forward guidance from heel strike through toe-off for more consistent support throughout a run.

Commenting on the launch, Lucy Charles-Barclay, Asics athlete and professional triathlete, said, “The GEL-Kayano 33 shoe gives me that balance and peace of mind - it feels really cushioned underfoot, but still stable enough to keep me moving efficiently, even when I'm fatigued.”

The running shoe is constructed using a dual-layer midsole, with the top layer leveraging FF BLAST MAX cushioning for a softer, lighter, and more responsive underfoot feel. It sits above the FF BLAST PLUS foam. Asics claims this helps cradle the foot and improve stability. Further, the overall weight of the shoe is said to have been reduced compared to its preceding model.

The combination is advertised to result in a more plush running experience while retaining the traditional support of the GEL-Kayano series. The Asics GEL-Kayano 33 also incorporates PureGEL technology in key areas to improve shock absorption and reduce impact forces during landing.

Other updates include a redesigned engineered mesh upper for improved breathability and an adaptive fit.

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Further reading: Asics GEL-Kayano 33, Asics GEL-Kayano 33 Price in India, Asics GEL-Kayano 33 Features, Asics
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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Asics GEL-Kayano 33 Launched in India With New Stability Tech, FluidSupport System
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