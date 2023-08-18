Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo Y77t With MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, 44W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y77t With MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, 44W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications

The Vivo Y77t sports a 50-megapixel primary rear camera sensor.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 18 August 2023 17:11 IST
Vivo Y77t With MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, 44W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y77t is offered in black, blue and gold colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo Y77t sports a 6.64-inch full-HD+ 120Hz display
  • The phone runs Android 13-based OriginOS 3
  • Vivo Y77t carries a 5,000mAh battery

Vivo Y77t was launched in China on Friday. The smartphone joins the Vivo Y77Vivo Y77e and Vivo Y77e (t1) in the lineup. The base Chinese variant of Vivo Y77 lineup is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC, while the Malaysian variant comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. The Y77e and the Y77e (t1) are also powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoCs. The newly launched handset, Vivo Y77t comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. 

Vivo Y77t price

Offered in Haoyehi (black), Jade Porcelain Blue and Phoenix Feather Gold (translated from Chinese) colour options, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Vivo Y77t is priced at CNY 1,399 (approx Rs. 16,000), while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is listed at CNY 1,599 (nearly Rs. 18,000). The phone is available for purchase in China.

Vivo Y77t specifications

Featuring a 6.64-inch full HD+ (2388 x 1080 pixels) display, the Vivo Y77t comes with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The dual nano SIM-supported smartphone ships with Android 13-based OriginOS 3. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage.

The dual rear camera unit of the Vivo Y77t is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor and a 2-megapixel lens accompanied by an LED flash unit. The 8-megapixel front camera sensor is placed in a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display.

Backed by a 5,000mAh battery, the Vivo Y77t supports 44W wired fast charging. For security, the phone carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also supports 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS and USB Type-C connectivity. The smartphones comes with a 3.5mm audio jack. Weighing 190 frames, the black variant of the handset measures 164.06mm x 76.17mm x 7.98mm while the jade blue and gold variants come with a thickness of 8.07mm.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Y77t

Vivo Y77t

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.64-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7020
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2388x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y77t, Vivo Y77t launch, Vivo Y77t price, Vivo Y77t Specifications, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Vivo V29e to Launch in India on August 28, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
What Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg’s Canceled Cage Match Says About Masculine Anxiety
Vivo Y77t With MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, 44W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. You Can Now Share 'HD' Photos on WhatsApp: Here's How it Works
  2. Vivo V29e Will Launch in India on This Date
  3. Vivo Y77t With MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC Launched at This Price
  4. Vivo V29e Camera Specifications, Design Teased Ahead of Launch
  5. iPhone 15 Series Will Reportedly Offer Faster Charging at This Rate
  6. Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander to Undergo Deboosting Manoeuvre: Details
  7. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Specifications Leaked Ahead of India Launch: Check Here
  8. ISRO Releases New Moon Images Captured by Chandrayaan-3's Lander: See Here
  9. Vivo Y78+ (T1) Edition With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: See Price
  10. Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao-Led Guns & Gulaabs Streams Today on Netflix
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G54 5G Bags Several Certifications, Renders Tip 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras
  2. Oppenheimer Breaks Rs. 150-Crore Mark at the Indian Box Office
  3. Samsung Planning to Introduce Foldable Tablets and Laptops, Company Executive Confirms
  4. ISRO Releases New Images of the Moon Captured by Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander: See Here
  5. Realme Buds Air 5, Buds Air 5 Pro to Launch in India on August 23 Alongside Realme 11X 5G
  6. Generative AI Being Used by Advertisers Across Firms, With Risks of Copyright and Security Involved
  7. Mercedes-Benz India Planning to Launch New EVs in Coming Months, Expects EV Portfolio to Grow
  8. Vivo Y77t With MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, 44W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Vivo V29e to Launch in India on August 28, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  10. Red Dead Redemption’s New PS4 and Nintendo Switch Ports Feature Minor Resolution Bumps Despite $50 Price
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.