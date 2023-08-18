Vivo Y77t was launched in China on Friday. The smartphone joins the Vivo Y77, Vivo Y77e and Vivo Y77e (t1) in the lineup. The base Chinese variant of Vivo Y77 lineup is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC, while the Malaysian variant comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. The Y77e and the Y77e (t1) are also powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoCs. The newly launched handset, Vivo Y77t comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

Vivo Y77t price

Offered in Haoyehi (black), Jade Porcelain Blue and Phoenix Feather Gold (translated from Chinese) colour options, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Vivo Y77t is priced at CNY 1,399 (approx Rs. 16,000), while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is listed at CNY 1,599 (nearly Rs. 18,000). The phone is available for purchase in China.

Vivo Y77t specifications

Featuring a 6.64-inch full HD+ (2388 x 1080 pixels) display, the Vivo Y77t comes with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The dual nano SIM-supported smartphone ships with Android 13-based OriginOS 3. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage.

The dual rear camera unit of the Vivo Y77t is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor and a 2-megapixel lens accompanied by an LED flash unit. The 8-megapixel front camera sensor is placed in a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display.

Backed by a 5,000mAh battery, the Vivo Y77t supports 44W wired fast charging. For security, the phone carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also supports 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS and USB Type-C connectivity. The smartphones comes with a 3.5mm audio jack. Weighing 190 frames, the black variant of the handset measures 164.06mm x 76.17mm x 7.98mm while the jade blue and gold variants come with a thickness of 8.07mm.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.