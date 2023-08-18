Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 will go on sale in India for the first time on Friday. The latest foldable smartphones were unveiled last month during the Galaxy Unpacked event alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 lineup. Both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 run on Qualcomm's custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and feature a new Flex Hinge. They ship with One UI 5.1.1 based on Android 13 and have an IPX8 rating for water resistance. Both Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are confirmed to be manufactured at Samsung's Noida factory.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 price in India, launch offers

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 price in India starts at Rs. 1,54,999 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. The 512GB and 1TB storage variants cost Rs. 1,64,999 and Rs. 1,84,999, respectively. It is offered in Cream, Icy Blue, and Phantom Black colour options.

The price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 starts at Rs. 99,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The top-end variant with 8GB RAM + 512GB storage is priced at Rs. 1,09,999. It is offered in Cream, Graphite, Lavender and Mint shades.

New foldable smartphones from Samsung will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon, Flipkart, Samsung and offline retail partners starting today. As an introductory offer, Amazon is providing a coupon-based discount of Rs. 9,000 and Rs. 7,000 with Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, respectively.

Both Flipkart and Amazon are offering an instant discount of Rs. 8,000 for purchases made using HDFC bank credit card and debit card EMI transactions. There are exchange offers as well.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 run on Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1 on top and features Armor Aluminum frames. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is equipped with a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display on the inside with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. It has an external 6.2-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display as well.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex inner display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It has a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED folder-shaped cover display with a refresh rate of 60Hz.

Both models feature a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy SoC under the hood. The book-style Galaxy Z Fold 5 packs 12GB of RAM, while the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has 8GB of RAM.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with OIS (optical image stabilisation), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. It also includes a 10-megapixel camera on the cover display. The Galaxy Z Flip 5, in contrast, has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 12-megapixel ultra-wide primary sensor, along with a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with support for OIS. Selfies and video calls are managed by a 10-megapixel selfie camera.

These foldable phones have an IPX8 rating for water resistance. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 features a 4,400mAh battery and supports 25W wired fast charging. Samsung has equipped the Galaxy Z Flip 5 with a 3,700mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

