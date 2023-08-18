Technology News
Vivo X100 Pro+ Tipped to Feature 50-Megapixel Camera With Variable Aperture, 200-Megapixel Telephoto Lens

Vivo X100 Pro+ is tipped to feature Qualcomm's yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 August 2023 14:46 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Last year's Vivo X90 Pro+ was equipped with a 50-megapixel Zeiss 1-inch sensor

  • Vivo X90 series was launched in November last year
  • The Vivo X100 Pro+ might sport a 6.78-inch display
  • The Vivo X90 Pro+ runs on Android 13-based OriginOS 3

Vivo X100 Pro+ specifications have surfaced online, ahead of the purported smartphone's arrival in China. Last year, the company launched the Vivo X90 and the top-end X90 Pro+ model grabbed the attention of smartphone enthusiasts with its camera prowess. Vivo is expected to announce the Vivo X100 series smartphones in November with a list of upgrades over the Vivo X90 lineup. The date is yet to be officially confirmed by the brand, but the Vivo X100 Pro+ specifications have already leaked online. It is tipped to sport a 120Hz display and feature a 200-megapixel telephoto lens.

Tipster Fixed focus digital (translated from Chinese) leaked the specifications of the rumoured Vivo X100 Pro+ via Weibo on Friday. According to the tipster, the handset will come with a 6.78-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset might run on Qualcomm's unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS4.0 storage.

The Vivo X100 Pro+ is tipped to offer renovated cameras over its predecessor — Vivo X90 Pro+. The camera setup is said to include a 1-inch 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 sensor with a variable aperture, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX758 portrait sensor and a 200-megapixel telephoto camera. The variable aperture feature will enable users to capture dynamic lighting by adjusting the aperture sizes. Further the Vivo X100 Pro+ is said to pack an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for authentication and have an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

The Chinese smartphone maker launched the Vivo X90 series comprising the Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro+ in China in November last year. The price of Vivo X90 Pro+ starts at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 74,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model

The Vivo X90 Pro+ runs on Android 13-based OriginOS 3 and features a 6.78-inch 2K (1,440 x 3,200 pixels) E6 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. It features a quad rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Zeiss 1-inch sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX758 sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. For selfies, it has a 32-megapixel sensor at the front.

There is up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage on the Vivo X90 Pro+. It has an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance. The handset is backed by a 4,700mAh battery, with 80W fast charging support.

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Plus, Vivo X90 Pro Plus, Vivo X100 Pro Plus, Vivo X100 Pro Plus specifications, Vivo X100 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander to Undergo Deboosting Manoeuvre: Details
RBI Launches 'UDGAM' Web Portal to Access Details of Unclaimed Deposit

