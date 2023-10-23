Technology News

Vivo Y78t With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y78t packs a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 October 2023 11:13 IST
Vivo Y78t With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y78t's display has a centrally placed notch for the selfie camera

  • Vivo Y78t is backed by a 6,000mAh battery
  • The handset comes as a successor to the Vivo Y77t
  • Vivo Y78t ships with OriginOS 3 based on Android 13
Vivo Y78t has been launched in China as the latest Y-series handset by the Chinese smartphone brand. The new Vivo smartphone arrives in three colour options with a 6.64-inch IPS LCD display with full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo Y78t runs on Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. The Vivo Y78t sports a dual rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The handset comes as a successor to the Vivo Y77t that was unveiled in China in August.

Vivo Y78t price in India, availability

The Vivo Y78t is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,000) for the top-end variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. Price details of 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage are unknown at this moment. It is offered in Moon Shadow Black, Snowy White, and Distance Mountains Green (translated from Chinese) colour options. The handset is currently up for sale in China through the Vivo's official e-store.

Vivo Y78t specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y78t ships with OriginOS 3 based on Android 13. It features a 6.64-inch full-HD+ (2,388 x 1,080 pixels) LCD IPS display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, 394ppi pixel density, and 91.06 screen-to-body ratio. The display has a centrally placed notch for the selfie camera. Under the hood, the handset is powered by an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

vivo y78t Vivo Y78t

For photos and videos, the Vivo Y78t packs a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 lens, and a 2-megapixel depth shooter with f/2.4 lens. At the front, it houses an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. Further, the handset comes with 256GB of UFS2.2 storage.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y78t 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, Beidou, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, and gyroscope. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication.

The Vivo Y78t is backed by a 6,000mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, it measures 164.63x75.80x9.10mm and weighs around 199 grams.

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Y78t

Vivo Y78t

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.64-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android Android 13
Resolution 2388x1080 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y78t, Vivo Y78t Price, Vivo Y78t Specifications, Vivo, Vivo Y series
Vivo Y78t With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
