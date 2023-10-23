Vivo Y78t has been launched in China as the latest Y-series handset by the Chinese smartphone brand. The new Vivo smartphone arrives in three colour options with a 6.64-inch IPS LCD display with full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo Y78t runs on Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. The Vivo Y78t sports a dual rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The handset comes as a successor to the Vivo Y77t that was unveiled in China in August.

Vivo Y78t price in India, availability

The Vivo Y78t is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,000) for the top-end variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. Price details of 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage are unknown at this moment. It is offered in Moon Shadow Black, Snowy White, and Distance Mountains Green (translated from Chinese) colour options. The handset is currently up for sale in China through the Vivo's official e-store.

Vivo Y78t specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y78t ships with OriginOS 3 based on Android 13. It features a 6.64-inch full-HD+ (2,388 x 1,080 pixels) LCD IPS display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, 394ppi pixel density, and 91.06 screen-to-body ratio. The display has a centrally placed notch for the selfie camera. Under the hood, the handset is powered by an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photos and videos, the Vivo Y78t packs a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 lens, and a 2-megapixel depth shooter with f/2.4 lens. At the front, it houses an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. Further, the handset comes with 256GB of UFS2.2 storage.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y78t 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, Beidou, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, and gyroscope. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication.

The Vivo Y78t is backed by a 6,000mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, it measures 164.63x75.80x9.10mm and weighs around 199 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.