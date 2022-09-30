Technology News
Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro European Price, Renders Leaked; Three Colour Options Tipped

Xiaomi 12T could be priced at EUR 580 (roughly Rs. 46,300) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 30 September 2022 15:53 IST
Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro European Price, Renders Leaked; Three Colour Options Tipped

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @_snoopytech

Xiaomi 12T is seen carrying a 200-megapixel triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • The brand is hosting a global launch event on October 4
  • Xiaomi 12T is expected to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC
  • Xiaomi could pack a 5,000mAh battery on Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro are expected to be unveiled on October 4. Ahead of the official debut, the European pricing details of the phones have been now tipped online. Separately, a tipster has leaked some renders of the vanilla Xiaomi 12T. The leaked renders show the handset in three different colour options and suggest 120W fast charging support. The Xiaomi 12T is seen with a triple rear camera unit led by 200-megapixel primary rear sensor. The upcoming Xiaomi 12T is expected to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, while the Pro variant could be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Known tipster Roland Quandt (@rquandt) has leaked the price details of Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro in European markets. As per the leak, the upcoming Xiaomi 12T will cost EUR 580 (roughly Rs. 46,300) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is said to come with a price tag of EUR 630 (roughly Rs. 50,300).

The Xiaomi 12T Pro, on the other hand, is said to be priced at EUR 770 (roughly Rs. 61,500) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The higher 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant could be priced at EUR 800 (roughly Rs. 64,000).

Separately, SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech) has leaked the alleged renders of the Xiaomi 12T. As mentioned, the leaked renders show the handset in three different colour options. The renders show a triple rear camera unit comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor arranged in the upper left corner of the handset. Further, the left spine of the handset has the power and volume buttons. The images also suggest 120W fast charging support on the Xiaomi 12T.

The Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro are expected to go official during the company's global launch event on October 4 at 7:30pm IST. The live event will be streamed on Xiaomi's social media handles and website.

As per the recent leaks, the Xiaomi 12T 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, while the Xiaomi 12T Pro will have a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Both smartphones are expected to include a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. They could feature a 120Hz refresh rate display as well. 

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
