Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro With 5,000mAH Battery, 120W HyperCharge Unveiled: Details

The Xiaomi 12T series will be available for sale starting October 13 via Xiaomi official channels.

Written by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 4 October 2022 20:39 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The Xiaomi 12T Series run Android 12-based MIUI 13 out-of-the-box

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 12T comes with a triple camera unit with 108-megapixel main sensor
  • Both the smartphones will come in three colour variants
  • Xiaomi 12T is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Ultra SoC

Xiaomi 12T Series – including the flagship smartphones Xiaomi 12T Pro and Xiaomi 12T — has been unveiled for global markets today. As per an earlier information, the Chinese company was expected to widely launch the two smartphones at the Xiaomi event scheduled today. As teased by the smartphone giant earlier, Xiaomi 12T series comes with pro-grade cameras. Both the smartphones sport a 6.67-inch CrystalRes AMOLED display. Xiaomi 12T Series — Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro — also feature a 5,000mAh battery and 120W HyperCharge.

The Xiaomi 12T comes with a triple camera unit led by a 108-megapixel primary camera, while the Xiaomi 12T Pro is headlined by a 200-megapixel imaging system. Both the smartphones are claimed to charge fully in 19 minutes, providing up to 13.5 hours of screen time.

Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro Price and Availability

Xiaomi launched the series including the Xiaomi 12T and the Xiaomi 12T Pro on Tuesday for global markets. The Xiaomi 12T series will be available for sale starting October 13 via Xiaomi official channels. Both the smartphones will come in three colour variants — Black, Blue, and Silver.

The Xiaomi 12T Pro will be available in three storage variants. The primary 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model will come at a starting price of EUR 749 (nearly Rs. 60,500). The smartphone will also offer an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and a 12GB RAM +256GB storage option.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi 12T will come in only two storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage will cost EUR 599 (nearly Rs. 48,800), while there will also be an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Xiaomi 12T Specifications

Xiaomi 12T is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Ultra SoC, fully upgraded with an all-new GPU structure. On the optics' front, Xiaomi 12T features a triple camera unit which includes a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

As mentioned earlier, the Xiaomi 12T packs a 5,000mAH battery, claimed to provide up to 13.5 hours of screen time within 19 minutes. The smartphone also sports a 6.67-inch CrystalRes AMOLED display, which is enhanced by smart features such as AdaptiveSync.

Xiaomi 12T Pro Specifications

Unlike the Xiaomi 12T smartphone, the Xiaomi 12T Pro is equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The smartphone features a 200-megapixel camera sensor that comes along Xiaomi's own advanced AI algorithms. Interestingly, the smartphone supports 8K video in full resolution.

Both the smartphones run Android 12-based MIUI 13 out-of-the-box.

Xiaomi 12T

Xiaomi 12T

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1220x2712 pixels
Xiaomi 12T Pro

Xiaomi 12T Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1220x2712 pixels
