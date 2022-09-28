Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi 12T, 12T Pro Expected to Release During the October 4 Global Launch Event: All Details

Xiaomi 12T, 12T Pro Expected to Release During the October 4 Global Launch Event: All Details

Xiaomi has confirmed it will host an October 4 launch event on all of the company’s social media handles.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 28 September 2022 19:38 IST
Xiaomi 12T, 12T Pro Expected to Release During the October 4 Global Launch Event: All Details

Photo Credit: Winfuture

The livestream will commence at 7:30pm IST (2pm GMT+2)

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro could reportedly feature a power button on right s
  • Xiaomi’s tweet confirms a launch livestream to commence at 7:30pm IST
  • Xiaomi 12T Pro rumoured to come with 200-megapixel sensor

Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro models are expected to launch widely on the launch event which is confirmed to be hosted by Xiaomi on October 4 going live at 7:30pm IST. The Chinese manufacturer confirmed the event through a tweet on Xiaomi's official global Twitter handle. Xiaomi teased the launch event with the tagline 'Make Moments Mega'. The launch event will be live streamed on all of Xiaomi's social media handles across Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, and the official website. The Xiaomi 12T Pro has been tipped to launch with a 200-megapixel rear image sensor. The event reportedly may also witness the unveiling of the Redmi Pad, alongside other product launches.

A day before the official tweet from Xiaomi's global twitter handle, the teaser poster was also leaked by tipster Abhishek Yadav on his Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) had earlier tweeted the leaked renders of the Xiaomi 12T Pro and Xiaomi 12T which revealed speculative full design of the upcoming smartphones featuring identical designs. The renders suggest that the upcoming Xiaomi 12T Pro may sport a 200-megapixel triple rear camera setup with an LED flash and a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 12T's rumoured design includes a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup with an LED flash; and the same hole-punch cutout on the front display.

The Xiaomi 12T Pro and Xiaomi 12T could reportedly feature a power button and volume rockers on the right side. At the bottom, the handsets could sport a USB Type-C port for charging, a speaker grille, and a SIM tray, suggest the leaked renders. At the top, the phones are expected to come with a secondary speaker grille next to the Harman Kardon branding, and a noise-cancelling microphone.

According to leaks and renders, the Pro variant will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, whereas the 12T 5G variant is tipped to house a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. Both smartphone variants are expected to be shipped with a 5000mAh battery and 120W fast charging support while running on Android 12-based MIUI 13 out-of-the-box and sporting a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Xiaomi 12T Pro price in Europe is expected to start at EUR 849 (roughly Rs. 66,600) while the Xiaomi 12T is said to be priced in Europe at EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 51,000), according to a previous report.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro
iPhone 14 Pro Users Report Random Restarting Issue While Charging, Apple Yet to Offer Fix
WhatsApp Reveals Critical Vulnerabilities in Older App Versions That Let Attacker Exploit Phones via Video Call

Related Stories

Xiaomi 12T, 12T Pro Expected to Release During the October 4 Global Launch Event: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  2. Best iPhone Apps to Shoot RAW Photos
  3. Nothing Ear Stick Launched in India, to Go on Sale From November 4: Details
  4. Soundcore Infini Pro Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei's Revenue Falls Down 2.2 Percent This Year Amid US Sanctions
  2. HBO Max’s Green Lantern Series Being Redeveloped, Original Writer Seth Grahame-Smith Steps Down: Report
  3. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  5. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  6. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  7. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  8. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  9. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  10. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.