Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro models are expected to launch widely on the launch event which is confirmed to be hosted by Xiaomi on October 4 going live at 7:30pm IST. The Chinese manufacturer confirmed the event through a tweet on Xiaomi's official global Twitter handle. Xiaomi teased the launch event with the tagline 'Make Moments Mega'. The launch event will be live streamed on all of Xiaomi's social media handles across Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, and the official website. The Xiaomi 12T Pro has been tipped to launch with a 200-megapixel rear image sensor. The event reportedly may also witness the unveiling of the Redmi Pad, alongside other product launches.

A day before the official tweet from Xiaomi's global twitter handle, the teaser poster was also leaked by tipster Abhishek Yadav on his Twitter handle.

Ready to #MakeMomentsMega!



Watch #XiaomiLaunch on our social media platforms on October 4th, 2022! pic.twitter.com/veD7ENAc4v — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) September 27, 2022

Meanwhile, tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) had earlier tweeted the leaked renders of the Xiaomi 12T Pro and Xiaomi 12T which revealed speculative full design of the upcoming smartphones featuring identical designs. The renders suggest that the upcoming Xiaomi 12T Pro may sport a 200-megapixel triple rear camera setup with an LED flash and a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 12T's rumoured design includes a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup with an LED flash; and the same hole-punch cutout on the front display.

The Xiaomi 12T Pro and Xiaomi 12T could reportedly feature a power button and volume rockers on the right side. At the bottom, the handsets could sport a USB Type-C port for charging, a speaker grille, and a SIM tray, suggest the leaked renders. At the top, the phones are expected to come with a secondary speaker grille next to the Harman Kardon branding, and a noise-cancelling microphone.

According to leaks and renders, the Pro variant will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, whereas the 12T 5G variant is tipped to house a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. Both smartphone variants are expected to be shipped with a 5000mAh battery and 120W fast charging support while running on Android 12-based MIUI 13 out-of-the-box and sporting a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Xiaomi 12T Pro price in Europe is expected to start at EUR 849 (roughly Rs. 66,600) while the Xiaomi 12T is said to be priced in Europe at EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 51,000), according to a previous report.

