Xiaomi 13T Pro Spotted on IMEI Database Alongside Redmi K60 Ultra; Launch Timeline Tipped

Xiaomi 13T Pro will debut as a successor to the Xiaomi 12T Pro.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 April 2023 17:56 IST
  • Xiaomi 13T Pro might launch in China as Redmi K60 Ultra
  • The handset could feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC
  • It might not debut in India

Xiaomi 13T series is tipped to launch soon. The company is expected to launch its new premium T-series smartphones in the third quarter of 2023. Xiaomi has not officially confirmed any details about the launch of the 13T series. However, the Xiaomi 13T Pro, which will be the more premium offering over the vanilla model, has reportedly been spotted online. The Xiaomi 13T Pro has been spotted on the IMEI database alongside the Redmi K60 Ultra. While the Redmi K60 Ultra is likely to be a China-exclusive smartphone, the Xiaomi 13T Pro might launch globally.

The Xiaomi 13T Pro's IMEI listing was spotted online by Xiaomi UI. According to a report, the Xiaomi 13T Pro has the model number 23078PND5G. The “G” at the end of the model number means that the phone spotted on the IMEI database is the global variant. The Redmi K60 Ultra, on the other hand, is said to carry the model number 23078RKD5C, where C stands for China. The model numbers of both smartphones indicate that they will debut in July 2023.

Other than this, the listing does not suggest any other specifications of the two Xiaomi smartphones. However, the Xiaomi UI report hints that the phone might not debut in India. Xiaomi skipped launching the 12T series, which debuted last year in Europe.

The Xiaomi 13T Pro and the Redmi K60 Ultra are likely to feature a MediaTek processor. According to the report, the handsets will feature the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC. Xiaomi UI also spotted the smartphones in the MIUI code with the codename corot.

We can expect the Xiaomi 13T Pro to feature a 120Hz AMOLED display, support at least 120W fast charging, and maybe carry a 200-megapixel triple-camera setup on the back. The same set of hardware was found in the Xiaomi 12T Pro. Therefore, if the tipped specifications are true, the Xiaomi 13T Pro might be an incremental upgrade over the outgoing model.

